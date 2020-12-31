Transcript for New York’s Times Square nearly empty for New Year’s celebrations

America and much of the world sharing an unprecedented new year's eve in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. Take a look at this. This new year's eve like no other. You're looking at New York's Times square, which will be almost ent empty when the ball drops at midnight. 1 million people normally packed into the crossroads of the world, told to stay home. The NYPD insisting there will be no spectators allowed. A number of officers normally deployed to the area cut by 80%. Police in Los Angeles county on patrol, cracking down on large gather,s and potential superspreader evens. A last-minute change of plans for a controversial celebration on Las Vegas' free month street. Organizers cutting the crowd size from a reported 14,000 people. It was one year ago today when the virus was reported to the W.H.O. ABC's Trevor Ault in times square tonight to lead us off. Reporter: Tonight, preparations for restricted new year's celebrations under way, as the worst month of the pandemic comes to a close. New York's Times square will be nearly empty when the ball drops. The celebration only open to a small number of front line workers. Do not come to the area. If you think you're going to be able to stand there and watch the ball, you're mistaken. Reporter: And with cases surging across the country, officials are sounding the alarm about potential superspreader events. 14,000 people were expected to gather Las Vegas. The governor warning -- The larger the group of people, the larger the number will get sick. Reporter: In California, where many icus are at capacity, the famous Santa Monica pier has been shut down. The CDC and cities like San Francisco urging people to stay home. Do not celebrate with folks or people outside of your family or people that you do not LIV together with. All right, Trevor Ault is live from times square and Trevor, as I look at your shot right now, it is incredible. How quiet, how empty it is we have never ever seen anything like this. Trevor, what is the celebration or lack there of, going to be tonight? Reporter: Well, Tom, aside from a few hundred police officers, it is eerily empty out here. A surreal scene to cap off what has been a surreal year. Now, there is a small stage for concerts for those special gues a a few dozen front line workers, but even they have their own individual areas because officials do not want a crowd of any kind. Tom? Everyone told to watch the celebration on television. All right, Trevor, thank you for that.

