Transcript for Young siblings take the phrase ‘brotherly love’ to new heights

Finally tonight, the child battling sickle cell disease, finding a perfect match at home. His older brother by his side, every step of the way. That's Noah royster sitting on big brother Blake's lap. The two have always shared a close bond, as brothers boogie boarding and having fun on the trampoline. Though he's only 7, Noah has had to learn how to fight. He was born with sickle cell disease. Very hard to see your child struggling with disease, illness, not feeling well. Reporter: Over time, certain activities the family enjoyed doing together were too risky for Noah. Very cold temperatures and altitude can trigger pain crises in children with sickle cell disease. Reporter: So when the roysters were told by doctors that a bone marrow transplant would offer Noah the best chance for a cure, 10-year-old Blake stepped up. I wanted my family to be together again. Reporter: Big brother a perfect match. Blake telling us he just wanted his brother to get better. So Noah doesn't have to stay home and he can actually learn how to ski. Reporter: For Noah it would mean three different chemo treatments, transfusions, and long days in the hospital. Through it all, Blake right there by his brother's side. And this week, after 44 days, Noah walking out of the hospital. Today we caught up with the royster brothers. The family telling us they're grateful for the simple things. I think it's just returning to a normal routine, one of their favorite things to eat is daddy's pancakes. Yes. I think you appreciate those simple things a lot more after you're not able to enjoy them. We want to thank the royster family for sharing that story.

