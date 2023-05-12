YouTuber pleads guilty to plane crash incident

YouTuber Trevor Jacob has pleaded guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a 2021 plane crash that the FAA said he purposely caused.

May 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live