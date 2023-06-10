Zelenskyy confirms counter-offensive against Russian forces is underway

Russian military releases video to show explosive attack drones hurtling into Ukrainian tanks while Ukrainian President Zelenskyy confirmed its counteroffensive is indeed playing out.

June 10, 2023

