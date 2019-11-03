Zoo warns visitors about staying behind barriers after jaguar attacks woman

The Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona said the female jaguar that clawed a woman through the fence as she took a selfie would not be euthanized.
1:19 | 03/11/19

Zoo warns visitors about staying behind barriers after jaguar attacks woman

