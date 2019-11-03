{"id":61615556,"title":"Zoo warns visitors about staying behind barriers after jaguar attacks woman","duration":"1:19","description":"The Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona said the female jaguar that clawed a woman through the fence as she took a selfie would not be euthanized.","url":"/WNT/video/zoo-warns-visitors-staying-barriers-jaguar-attacks-woman-61615556","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}