Transcript for 'What Would You Do?': Football fans harassed for being gay

Football season just around the corner. I need some fresh gear. How do you like this one? Oh, I love it, honey. It's really cute. See I was thinking of rocking a hat this year. Right now, nobody is cheering in the stands due to the pandemic. After an almost four-month covid delay, there were no fans in the stands, but players did take the fields. But passion for a favorite sports team still runs deep for all fans. The New York Yankees show their support to the lgbtq community. Just last year, the New York Yankees held their own pride celebration for the very first time. But in 2018, lgbtq sports fans traveling to Russia for the men's FIFA world cup were warned against displaying affection in public places. Homosexuality is not illegal in Russia, but there are no laws prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation. And back in that store, this man has no problem insulting our couple. Excuse me. Are you two buying those to wear to a game or to a costume party? For the game. Are you a fellow fan? I just don't really see the two of you fitting in. I mean come on, two gay guys? This is a man's sport. You're at a sporting goods store when you notice a gay couple getting harassed and bullied simply because they're football fans. Do you make a gameday decision and call a personal foul? Or do you let the outspoken bully continue with his cheap shots? What would you do? I don't see what the problem is. I mean, are you serious? You two are not welcome in the bleachers near me. Today we're shopping at Homewood sporting goods, in Birmingham, Alabama. All right, let's roll. We're rolling on this woman here. And these bama fans are gearing up for the football season. Oh, this is cute, babe. Seriously, guys. I think you'd be more comfortable in a different kind of store. What do you mean? Gay guys and sports? I just -- I just don't get it. What, you think gay guys can't like sports? She's really staring at them. Look at her. It's just weird. But I mean, sure, you like sports like gymnastics or figure skating, but -- Okay but yeah, we like football, too. This woman can't look away. Aren't you embarrassed? Leave them alone. And now she can't stay silent. This doesn't bother you. No. I mean, they're all touchy Feely. So? We're just -- we're literally just shopping. Oh, I don't care. This is one of the things that's wrong with the world. No, it's not. We're in Alabama. I don't care. Do you mind? I mean, they're gay. All right, let's go out there. Travel to other places. Travel to London. There's nothing wrong with it. Hi, ma'am. I'm John Quinones. It's "What would you do?" The TV show. Oh! What was your message to that bully? Everybody's different. We all come from different walks we're all different skin color and sexual orientation and your political affiliation, it's okay to be different. That's what makes things good. We're rolling again. Come on, that one's going to look so cute on you. And this customer starts browsing next to our actors. Didn't realize guys like you like sports. Yeah, we like football. You guys are gay, right? Yeah. I'm just shocked to see guys like you shopping for sports gear. We wonder, what's he thinking? Wow, okay. I just -- I'd leave it. And then, with a smile -- They have a right to be that way. Really? We can't bully, yeah. He interjects. It's just the way it is. We may not agree with it, but as humans, it's human nature. You just got to let them. Really? Personally, I don't agree with it, but they have the right to be that way. They have to answer for that at some point. We as people, have got to back up, you know, what we say. But if we bully them, it don't make us any better. After he gets our bully to back down -- I appreciate you. Sam and Connor, come say thank you. He meets our happy couple. Thank you. We just want to say thank you for that. No, you're welcome. I wasn't really expecting You guys have a right to be gay. And you have the right to shop. From a personal standpoint, you know, I may agree with you or not agree with you. But you have the right to live your life, and I can't judge you for that. We just really appreciate that. That was like, really weird. You do live in the south and in a red state, so -- Roll tide! Yep. How are you? I'm doing well, how are you? I'm John quiones. John, how are you? With the TV show, "What would you do?" Personally you disagree with? Personally, I do. I mean, I was I was raised orthodox Christian and that's my belief. But as I said, we're not to judge them for how they live their life. They have to live their life, and they have a right to shop, and play sports, and do whatever else they want to do. All right, we're rolling again. Here's some pom-poms for you if you want to join the cheerleading team. We don't want a problem. This next customer is paying attention as the scene unfolds. Oh, my god. And when our bully storms out -- I can't even shop here, I'm going somewhere else. -- He gives our actors some advice. There's a lot of people in the world like that. Just be yourself. Why do you think he thinks that? Well, I got a lot of friends who are in the same situation you are. Just live your life and do what you want with it. Nice, nice. Don't worry about what he thinks, if you're happy with each other, that's your thing. You gave them some great advice. It's true. Live your life the way you want to. Nobody can live it but you. Our filming continues into the afternoon. Gay sports fan. That'll look cute on you. I didn't realize gay guys were into sports. Right away, our bully's rude behavior has the attention of

