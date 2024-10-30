Nanny uses harsh words to kids at mini golf

Kids having fun during a mini-golf outing are scolded by their caretaker. How will bystanders respond?

October 30, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live