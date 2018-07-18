What Would You Do: 'The Sandlot' star asks customers for their thoughts

More
Chauncey Leopardi, who played Squints, acts as a father upset with his son for ruining a prized baseball. When he asks others if he should punish his son, they say no and even reference the movie.
1:25 | 07/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What Would You Do: 'The Sandlot' star asks customers for their thoughts
And when Chelsea makes another cameo as dad what happened my ball customers have no issues taking one for the team. These matters Ali. It was by any ball helping Aden avoid punishment have Chauncey look at the madness what do you think I should do with a good punishment for. I want on this. Let them especially as well dissolved catch us again. Business customers almost all to our plot. And and just like that movie a fellow kid has evens back but it has to do four. It's institute. To limit. Police are trying to do the right thing. Yeah let alone write yeah. Wait till they find out who dad really means what do you think sugar. I'm judge and others. You know as winds was in that movie kiss that led. Why not play. Exactly at night. Saying things I meant. Are you could've lied about it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56666722,"title":"What Would You Do: 'The Sandlot' star asks customers for their thoughts","duration":"1:25","description":"Chauncey Leopardi, who played Squints, acts as a father upset with his son for ruining a prized baseball. When he asks others if he should punish his son, they say no and even reference the movie.","url":"/WhatWouldYouDo/video/sandlot-star-asks-customers-thoughts-56666722","section":"WhatWouldYouDo","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.