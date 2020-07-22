Transcript for 'What Would You Do?': Women help a new mom experiencing postpartum depression

"What would you do?" Continues. I'm so excited to finally meet this sweet little baby. Oh, she's beautiful, Ariane. Are you just basking in the happy glow of new motherhood? Is that really what this is supposed to feel like? Postpartum depression. It affects 1 in every 7 women in the U.S., according to the American psychological association. And postpartum anxiety has been described as an epidemic, leaving many people concerned because these disorders often go undiagnosed. Sounds like somebody has a case of the baby blues. Don't worry, you'll snap out of it. If you heard this new mom's alarming symptoms -- You just need some sleep. -- Being brushed off by her friend or her husband -- You just need to decide to feel better. I can't help but feel like she would be better off without me. What would you do? Joining us on the set today is ABC news' Sara Haines. Hi, Sara, welcome. Hi, John. And she's been public about her own postpartum experience. I was handed the baby and everything people described did not happen. It's a very, very dark and scary time. We're set up at miss America diner, where Sara dispels some misconceptions of motherhood. People say, "Isn't it magical? Isn't it a blessing?" Not many people warn you of what it can look like and often looks like. I said, "I can't handle this." I felt so overwhelmed. I felt like he'd be better off with someone else. That bad? Yeah. He was stuck with me. I feel like I'm getting, like, an "F" in new mom. Oh, my god, no, you're not. Everything from top to bottom makes me anxious. You'll get the hang of it. These women are sitting down next to our actors. You know what they say. Sleep when the baby sleeps. But I get so anxious that she's going to wake up -- And as Ariane continues describing her feelings -- I'm going to have to, like, pick her up and I'm going to have to look at her and, like, not feel what I'm supposed to be feeling. -- They're signaling something serious. I can't help but thinking that she would be better without me. Oh, my god, don't say that. You just need a good cry. Get it out. I have to use the restroom, but just drink some water. You'll be fine. You'll be fine. Now when her friend leaves her alone with the baby -- Oh, my god. -- They can't sit silent any longer. All I have to do is come over and give you a hug. Aw, honey. Okay, you need to just -- I know it's hard to say, but you need to be easy on yourself. My son is 24. This is my aunt. She's got two children. None of us took showers. None of us got any sleep. You are moms? Yeah. Is it normal to -- I feel so -- I think it's called postpartum depression. Have you spoken to your doctor about it? No. Do you know how many people go through this? Millions. Look it, Google it. You are not alone. No, baby. Yeah. You are not alone, sweetheart. You have a right to all the feelings that you're having right now. You're not crazy. You might still be dealing with all the hormones. Yes, yes. I promise you, it will get better. Excuse us. We're coming through. Time to introduce ourselves. Hi. How are you? Oh. I'm John Quinones. Oh, my god. You have got to be kidding me. No, this is really impressive. Oh, my god, I'm going to cry. Tell us why you stepped in. Oh, my god, I'm going to cry. Because she was crying. And she was sad. And I'm a mom. I couldn't even concentrate ordering my food because I was -- felt so bad for her. Why were you crying? I went through similar things myself, you know, when I had my children. It's, like -- it's horrible, you know? I mean, a new mom, it should be a joyous thing. Your advice to women who go through this? You need to see your doctor and other women who are going through the same thing. You need to know you're not alone. That's the main thing. Yeah. Wisdom. It so often comes from experience. It's so heartwarming. It's the power of just one human to say, "I see you and validate the struggle." As we get ready to do it again, we decide to switch things up. This time, it's Ariane's husband who's joining her for lunch. Babe, I think you just need to decide to feel better. Ariane is revealing just how dark things are as these customers sit down nearby. I haven't felt right since the moment they handed her to me in the hospital and I -- You're the one who wanted to start having babies right away. Oh -- oh. You're not taking care of our baby. I'm being forgotten about, too. I just -- I'll be right back. And as he steps away, this woman gets out of her seat. It's not you. It's postpartum depression. You need help, and he's not going to give it to you because he doesn't understand. I don't know how to handle this. It's hard. It's not you and he doesn't understand, so you might have to call a doctor on your own. Okay? I'm going to write my number on a piece of paper. Wow, she's writing down her number. You call me later and I can get you in touch with somebody that will help. Thank you. How do you know about this? Because I know people who've had postpartum depression. She knows people. I just feel like everybody I've talk to has just been like, "You're tired, and" -- That's because they don't understand either, okay? Thank you. You want to go? Let's go, let's go. We're going to break the scene now. Hi, there. I'm John Quinones. She was an actress playing a woman who's having problems with postpartum. Oh. Postpartum depression. And that's what I was telling her that it was. You knew right away. You don't know the woman. She's a stranger to you. Why get involved? Because I'm a mother myself. If this was a real scenario, he was dealing with his own issues because she wasn't caring for him. But nobody's concern was her. She's no good to her baby or her husband at this point. This is Sara Haines. How are you? She's suffered through postpartum herself. I think one of the biggest struggles is people don't feel seen or heard. 