Transcript for 'WWYD' special edition: 'Would You Lie For Me?': Fill-in boyfriend

I'm not going to lie, it's been fascinating to see people helping our actors by playing fast and loose with the truth. Now, for one more twist on that question, would you lie for me, here is the inspiration behind this hour -- it's a classic "What would you do?" Scenario with our lead actor, Lauryn and, of course, John Quinones. Take a look. We've set up in midtown min hat tan. I'm sorry. What's happening? My mother is in town. She's going to be here any minute. And I told her she was going to be meeting my boyfriend. Are you serious? Would you mind just pretending to be dating me for just like ten minutes? And just like that -- Okay, sure. He's good to go. Okay, I told her your name was Dan. You're a cardiologist. But his backstory is tough to swallow. Oh, here she is! How are you doing? I'm rob. Oops, what did he say? Middle name. Everyone calls me rob, but Dan -- Dan's my real name. Nice save. But now comes the real test. What hospitals do you work out of? Well, I started off in the Brooklyn, that's where I did my internship and all that, so. Remember, he's only pretending to be a doctor. I have a heart problem. They're suggesting tmr. Tmr -- that's short for transmyocardial revascularization, a procedure that "Dan the cardiologist" should know all about. If you were going to be my patient I would explain all that to you, but I wouldn't be right for me to give advice. Maybe it's time for a second opinion. What's up? How you doing? What's up? You're a great liar, you know that? I tried. We keep rolling. Sure, I'll do it. And luckily for Lauryn -- All right, then, all right. These two men are willing to help. Finally. I've heard so much about you. Have you? How did you two meet? I'll -- I'll let her tell this story. Oh, no, you're really good at it. Am I? All right, um -- literally, just out with my friends, started talking, and started dancing. Dancing? So we met in Harlem and the rest is history. They've survived the introduction. Now listen, you're a cardiologist. But can they play doctor? Do you have office hours today? I'm studying at the moment yeah. I see. Your mother, recently, she had a tmr also. Yeah. I mean, I think it's a tough procedure, everything went well, but you know. Oh, this is great. We're rolling one last time. Excuse me -- And she seems to have met her match. I can't. You can't? Nah, nah. She even lays on the guilt. I wouldn't be asking if I wasn't absolutely desperate. But still a "No." She's not going to disown you. Trust me, it's your mom. So we decide to see what happens -- Oh my god, oh my god. Hi, mom. If Lauryn simply lays the lie on him. Hello! How are you? It's so good to see you. This is -- this is my boyfriend. This is Dan. I'm so sorry, please. That's right. After a dozen "no"s. So Lauryn tells me you're a cardiologist. Yes, I am. He is now Dan the cardiologist. So, now, tell me about the transmyocardial revascularization process. It does more than just the angioplasty. It's -- it's just a newer -- a newer method. We should break it. Time to let him finally relax. Really? Really, really? What are you putting me on here? Is it the "What would you do?" We kind of forced it on you. I know, you did. You didn't even agree to it. No, I said no. You rolled with it. Of course. Good to meet you, man.

