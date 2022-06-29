Most election deniers are favored to win their Midterm races | FiveThirtyEight

According to FiveThirtyEight's forecast, more than half of election deniers have at least a 95-in-100 chance of winning their races.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live