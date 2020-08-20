Transcript for Harris fills a historic role on DNC night 3 | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

Hello and welcome to this late night reaction edition of the 530 politics podcast I'm Galen Rupp. We just wrapped up night three out the Democratic National Convention. During which we heard speeches from prominent women within the party. We heard from former president Barack Obama and then of course vice presidential nominee com or terrorist. Accepted the nomination and gave a speech her first kind of marquee speech of the campaign. You could say. Also the Democrats highlighted voters' stories about gun violence the environment immigration and so let's break down the night and Huard need to do that is managing editor maker Carlin came Micah. How thanks very happy made its bed a medic at Casilla. It's a wonderful. Wonderful thing to be at that time missed every month so incredibly. And also here at us as politics editor Sarah frost and sent his sir. Hey you learn. So let's start where harris' speech which ended the night. What was her job. In that speech and also just looking backwards a little bit what has that reaction been to her selection and as the VP nominees so far. So here is his nomination. For the vice presidency was just announced last week. And really there hasn't been any Meehan massive news stories to emerge from that others and you know how to trump initially your act rate and he got on Fox News and sent some very inflammatory things about her candidacy and that you know two cups of the new cycle opened in terms of Harris herself and her credentials because she ran in the primary. And was so thoroughly vetted then there hasn't really been anything. That is emerged jet including both like her background as a prosecutor that was something well known about her. And her candidacy. Hasn't really received a life renewed scrutiny at this point. I think you know. Part of the issue in all of this was Biden said he was gonna and councilwoman back in March and so I think you know the media being his in patient as we are people are restless by the end. And room. Clamoring to know what woman what kind of woman there was bickering and the chain is Harris is asked what does that say about one if he picks. Harrison op past. But at this point you know Americans overall they have support it Biden's decision to pick a woman that's what the polls show and they seem to also might cares for K for polls are bad. And tonight she re an accused herself to the American public. I think that's right I think that's there is getting the first thing you want out of that the people at great is do no harm. And and Biden has gotten that in. In Harris tonight specifically I think her job. Nate was making this point on the pipeline but it seemed like her job was introduced herself as terrorists but then also start to make that case that. She's ready to stepped in. On day one you know that's the cliche it's am into the presidency. Her Reza may suggest she is but but in terms of what does she look like on the national stage how did she appear to people and field to people I think that seemed like what what that fighting campaign was was governed for. She had a tough toth task tonight. Follow on the bomb the inn and and the auditorium. So it's like I think you have to judge it on her. That you use sheets or she certainly did and there were no no big slobs or any night that I think Harris did it perfectly welcome. Yet some of the. You're she was trying to talk tunnel lot of different things during that speech. These are just ultimately what a general election candidate books like you know you kind of want to make everyone happy and now has ever anyone off. So it all kind of becomes a little bland. Order I mean is it more about who terrorists is can't. I think it's it's. Both of those things I mean I wonder a little bit really I thought that video montage. In trolling Harris was pretty well time. And I just think you know as. As political reporters or editors. We sometimes look at things too particularly AM in terms of like okay what what did this speech cover what to did not cover. When really I think a lot of people may be where maybe maybe there's video montage Matt mattered more than actual speech right. That's I was gonna say it's just that was where you got to see her background her her sister who was also her campaign manager during the primary. Her daughters her husband. It was really think that's been a more powerful and successful elements of this new virtual format I mean. You know it's both. Weird for the party to be doing this in real time and then also. Been media corps kind of covering it and real time because some things work and then something's do you feel I think. Inherently a little stilted then when Harris is accepting the nomination and you know Biden in his wife joined her out on stage with her husband. But it just you you are constantly reminded of what. Is not happening in terms of like an auditorium full of thousands of people I think it's just how do you deliver a speech initiate outlined read about. The fires has now why is it knows exactly how we see each other and how we treat each other and there's not a vaccine for racism right he could see in a packed auditorium. Where the new segued into the protests at the summer and what the democratic party's gonna do that's different than trop how that resonates more air and has feedback from an audience and missed the feet back. I think I think this is really. That the big unknown whip with Paris isn't so much okay how exactly did she do you know him in her first big speech on the national stage as the VP nominee. It's a bigger question about normally will mean look at the as long as they don't screw something up thing eagle and think pale plan. And I am they really don't have that much effect on the election right maybe if they're from a crucial swing state to have a marginal effect. To help their ticket otherwise its really. You know they've become a non story within a week becoming that nominee the big question went harris' we've never had. A woman of color are. As a VP nominee before and so. Does she do anything to. Motivate plot but missed motivate Indian American Brothers. That she do anything to motivate women acting. The research points to. Probably not. Yet there is research such is having a black candidate on the ticket. Some days does happen effect for black voters write the same is true for other demographic groups am. But that's that research is all about the pop on the ticket this the situation in which is we have this. You know. Relatively new senate there woman of color there. As a vice presidential nominees we haven't we haven't had that before country and so it is at little bit that's the big question I think. Although it is. I don't know I don't know if it's the one that'll decide the election but it's at least the big question as regards Harris. Yeah I mean what is also unique about Paris is that she's decently known as far as VP choices go. And at least at this point and I know that the Republican Convention is next week and Soviet task for Republicans charter. Bring terrorists down in her approval rating right now she is the only person and on either of the parties. You know ticket for the presidency who has a net positive approval rating right so trumped parents invited all have net negative approval ratings. And so do you know. And on top of that as Sarah you mention the Democratic Party in holes basically says we're happy where terrorists as a pet and as we've talked tough podcast this week. You know it's a party and console a lot of competing forces are not answer kind of sneaking everyone happy is somewhat of a tall order. And so you know it's do no harm by I guess there's a question here what can she actually. An asset. Which is what you're saying and are turning out voters whom might have otherwise not turned out. I think. You know as we have a lot of things and elections the sample sizes tiny and fort. Such a situation has a right now the sample sizes zero. So we're gonna learn a lot from this process while. Do know looking back at the speeches before Harris you mansard mica that she how to follow Obama which was. Something of a historical speech in the sense that we usually don't have former presidents who worked kind of act critical and that in fall in. You know I guess kind of tearing down an incumbent president. Sarah what was that speech like. O'Connell attitude to things in that speech right he had to both stress and built on I think the message that the Democrats have really been leaning and two cents Monday witches it's imperative that people vote this election right. And stay at ending Harris opened the night saying that he reiterated that multiple times in his speech his wife did that on Monday as well. It's something that I think you know I'd it will stress tomorrow as well. But the second part of his speech in addition to stressing the importance and tying that to how trump then it's X essential threat to democracy something he said countless times in the speech stressing that home. Was and also building up Biden rate in building up the Obama Biden administration that he was a part asked that he led. And using that as an opportunity to then say well Biden is the best man for the job in this in taking down the sixth sense of threat that truck poses. I thought that was difficult to hit both well. But. He did I think connect with the audience in terms of being he's often. There's this you know true that he stock and doesn't give a lot of personality but there is not where it looks like he was tearing up this evening. And as you were saying Galen I think he was in static in saying that you know trump in these last four years show that he's simply unqualified for the job that mcginnis dinner. Recurring theme as well cantonal multiple speakers have hit on throughout the convention. Yeah I mean put the substance aside for a second it is stunning to me that had. The Obama was are just so good at public speaking time. Michelle Obama I'm Barack Obama it gave very different speeches in terms of format right. But they are both. That they were the two best delivered speeches so far by some distance I'd think you'd have to sag again putting substance aside when you. Didn't think that stood at me about Obama's speech and and this characteristic. Shared with Michelle Obama's speech was. The extent to which B. Targeted. Voters who are disenchanted with politics. Apathetic about politics. Time. Or just like kind of fed up and and think their vote does matter. I think that's hear two words. Black voters in particular. Just come from the OBO bombers you have to think I am. Given how the vote played out sixteen. Lease all black turnout depressed in some areas maybe the fighting campaigns feel like. Okay you bombs can help us here but actually more generally. You know there's so many ways in which like the moderate middle quote unquote Israeli Annette. Am in this sense that light if you look at okay how socially conservative far today hollow economically conservative are today. People who are actually swing voters are all over the freak in place. Am. The socially conservative and economically liberal. That are socially liberal and economic conservatives. That's that once rare but you know I mean are there all over the place. One thing they do shares oh more than those other traits is. They don't like politics. I mean Michelle Obama set this straight out right she said. I don't like politics you know I don't like politics Obama came out at more from my. There is a section speech where he was like. The message was basically. You think you're fed up with politics you know think about previous generations. Whose. Did he even have the you know platform. Limited as it might be that you do now. M. Think about how fed up date could it then and yet date date persisted to use that right I am so that is interesting and I would I would I'd. I I think it's going to be team down the stretch run of the campaign that Biden. The biting campaign going after people who are who are just kind of fed up sorry I'm rambling now but. The reason I think that's interesting is acting from the biding campaign's point of view if you're looking OK whoo whoo it's gonna vote. For us who might vote for a and what reasons would they have not vote for a I think they feel pet basically. Corona virus the economic collapse trump has given people. Plenty of reasons. Not vote for ham. And one of the few reasons left that people who are who would be open to voting for Biden are not vote for biting is night. Apathy are being disenchanted. And so right I think that explains why there's so kind of laser focused on that group. Yeah and as you mentioned Sarah before there was a lot of and actually talk rob the mechanics of voting right the night started with Harris. Warren talked about the mechanics of voting Obama talked about the mechanics of voting. And so it's clearly being put front and center of light. That's the things that were here to encourage you to do blizzard I had. Yet now I mean Clinton also means that the central point of her speech which was kind of you know I think her speech this evening was always going to be difficult task the former nominee of the party who of course lost a trap and 116 yet was historic nomination its own right as the first woman nominee in this country. That. In terms Mike and listening to this one thing I don't quite. Follow. In this appeal to those who were you know me be apathetic about the election just engaged with it. It is. Democrats. Drilling down enough and why it's imperative. That people vote for them and they realize part of the convention as you're speaking to other members in your party right. But tonight for instance and I know we'll get into this a bit more in pet but. You know they committed more to here's what we're doing on the environment. Or here's what we would do on gun control. But it felt it's such a flashback to everything prior to the pandemic. That I feeling especially with this virtual form acting so effective in talking with ordinary people and how they've been impacted. By the pandemic. I was expecting I think a little bit more of that and tying him to the reasons why you can't be you. Apathetic this year so much is at stake as opposed to walking after other you know planks of the policy platform that. Yeah no that's a really interesting point we have heard a lot of mentions of corona virus was there but there hasn't been a kind of walk through necessarily. This is what a corona virus roll book light looks like except if Democrats are in control. Until I wanna talk about a little more of what went on tonight from the policy portion product with some of the auto speakers. A theme that we've talked rung plenty in these podcasts is that the thing that unites. Democrats and many independent as a dis like president trump and Sarah you were just mentioning. That okay that's established and that's been at its team of this convention so far. What are Democrats pitching past what they have to offer. In opposition. Or as opposed to trams leadership Micah kind of what did UC. In that today are what did you see up to. Yeah I'm not share I'm not sure why. What the right balances for Democrats. Department wants to say. Anti trump sentiment is enough. We saw act so I thought that in 2016. Owen and clearly it wasn't enough now maybe. Lot of people didn't think trump would win. Am. There was a lot of acting. G entered opposition to the democratic nominee. I am. With buy again with trop now in the White House those factors are removed some may be anti Tom sentiment is enough. I do you think Democrats meet some efforts. May be just cover their bases but to say okay we. We are running on things I mean Hillary Clinton in her speech said. There's a reason to vote for this ticket too she said explicitly. And talk about health care talked about you know living wages. I'm so there clearly thinking about that talented and trying to us. Strike the right balance. I'm not sure air. I'm not sure what the right balances. I mean it does go back a little bit to use that to blow your thing about the voters who are maybe apathetic. You know. Such habitat related podcasts recently about. Am young black voters and eight cent which. Gay had to be sort of convinced and still need commencing. By the end whereas older black voters time. I think were were part in space from the beginning in the primary right time. So will anti trump. Sentiment be enough and that Democrat demographic group we'll be enough for her you know that cliched super thin white suburban when men. Com. May EP but if the answer is maybe not that might. Don't have a lot of evidence that says people dump those on policy like is it going to be what like what's. You know it's a can it be Hillary Clinton mentioning. I'm Joseph Biden's plan for acts are guar and mentioning the plan for why that commences. Yet. That's it exactly and so much. Biden's you know theory of the case in the primary was I am the best person to take on trumped but I hear you make that. Give and where that win in 2016 may be Democrats are more cautious of that and 110 employed the twenty team you know strategy of like let's talk about some policies. That worked well for them taking back the house. But it's not right it's not when he sixteen are funny right you know a lot of the democratic message has been has men. Trump. Failed to prevent a pandemic the economy isn't shambles. Maybe it's time for change. That's a pretty compelling message on the substance. If you don't believe that look at the polls. Which showed Biden. Winning handily at least right now there's plenty of time of that to change. But it's not like in in 2016 oversight this anti trump sent the man time. Based all around the hypothetical. And based. Purely in trump himself right now it's at now. All of that time plots. What trump hats and has not done for the country right you heard that over and over again. That he you know he he has not been present we need he can't be the president. Am so it's like it's a different anti trop message and and maybe one that's that it that at least so far more effective. Yet in Obama's speech here he said Kuo. This administration has shown it won't care our democracy down if that's what it takes to win. He also said quote Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't. You know and that this is quote one more reality show to get the attention he craves so just this is something of a throwback to 2016 and having an anti Tom. Message. But as you mentioned slightly different as well another throwback to dinner or the trends of 2016 is that. There is currently a massive gender gap and Democrat spoke to that pretty. Openly tonight they featured a lot of prominent women within the party Nancy Pelosi Elizabeth Ward Hillary Clinton has regarding mention. So what is the current dynamic when it comes to. The gender gap. And. Hand you know how different people are hurt or perceiving this ticket. Yeah I mean it's an interesting rain because on the one hand there's no such thing as like a woman's vote race. Meaning that women aren't just like one monolith that block that won't back any one candidate and they also generally speaking aren't necessarily going to vote for a woman just because she's on the ticket. That's sent and a piece million Thompson did Americans copyright did for the site this week they looked back at that voter turnout update. And who. Women and men had voted for her since the 1940s. And what they found is not only are women now more politically engaged in what then man. But they have also voted for Democrats consistently. For the president since nineteen ED at that point it was an eight point gap and it's just increased so I think tonight that emphasis sheep's. On women in the party was echoing both the urgency that Democrats want women to turn out to vote this year. But then also liked it continued importance and prominence of women within the party. And this does go back to Harris for me I mean. 530 contributor Michael Kessler made this point on the live blog. That and this is what you know immediately right about two I'm has been about for the site. That and 26 team. For women whose gender. Wasn't activated as an identity right. Unity you can T many women voting for Clinton. Because of that chaired identity right. I think you ditzy to some extent this is something we've talked bottom podcast gender as an identity activated for men in 26 game. Where there some of that anti Clinton Clinton sentiment did come down to gents there. Which brings us back to Harris right. To what extent does Harry S activate. Any of those. Feelings shall we call them am firm man. This time around way war is that the norm all. Elections are about the top of the ticket not the vice not the bottom ticket. One one effect. This player that I think so far and I think we've seen repeatedly that trump is far more comfortable. Or at at least. He'd dots and more off then. Attack king when men. People of color and certainly women of color. I'm. He hasn't really done that to part with Paris I think the Republicans have have you know heat heat yet. I mean he attacked Harris certainly in him and pretty. Controversial terms but. Writ large to trump campaign and Republicans I think a been pretty jumbled in their messaging in terms of how they're going after Harris that are there after adds you know. She's going to be pulling the strings in his is like I am. You know hardcore liberal. Or that she's like there's this discord between harmed by this is kind of like all over the place am. But I don't know to what extent. The fact that I would just say that you know that gender gap in twenty when it looks like a lot like it did in. In 2016. But the maybe just more lopsided and maybe you see light. If by the in the end it's going to be among non college man he'd lost by little glass. Am among. College women he won by a little more right it's like the east marginal differences all across the board demographic groups. Yet it's interesting that you say that I Adams and broken election analysis that suburban women are these undecided voters but in the top Arab they're not right they've decided that they don't like crop. And and decided voters this time around actually are more likely to the net. And I think part of that calculus war. Democrats in prioritizing electability and the nominating Joseph Biden was making a pitch to that group of undecided burgers you know men who. Basically prevented Hillary Clinton from taking advantage of the gender gap because you know with women because they swung port strong in an equal and opposite direction. And so right like it not a huge help if you have a huge advantage with women but then you have white an equal disadvantage with net. So yeah I mean and it it'll be really interesting to see our how that is out this time around. Final thoughts as we head into the last night the Democratic Convention and thoughts on how as a little run. Overall so far it's been. Odd. But also appoints very powerful. Yen so to star parent Knight name was saying he thigh. Tonight was more important than the fourth night because you know. The speech from the nominee can kind of fall flat she have to go through the regular motions. I don't know and mean. It hasn't for me you know people are saying over all they thought. Democrats getting the swing of it now things are feeling more are produced and powerful and pointed. It's so honest in this weird balance of both needing to do official party business like the roll call vote which like I thought was pretty effective last night but then also having did you like you know the acceptance speech tonight for Paris which it was a little bit more difficult right just given the optics and being an at and T auditorium. And so. I'm trying to look at this week it's. You know how are Democrats laying the case for why they should win the general election to both their own art and party members but also you know America writ large trade. I think the format with some of these more air digestible moments that are perfectly built for the social media area era we all increasingly lived and will live be on the convention in a wave that perhaps previous conventions happen that said. Hyped don't know how much appetite right now people if for instance if what Mike is sane about you know Michelle Obama Barack Obama they're both. Trying to speak to voters who are disengaged I wonder if this is the type. Information they need packaged in this way to help and you're engaged with the process and a and they don't have an answer for what that would be. That would be better in this day I wonder then. How this. What the effects of all this will be for pride and both in the polls both followed next week by the RNC. And how that will play together in this form. Yeah I think I think it's a ticket fine you don't. Even. During most conventions and so far the numbers for this conventions that have have been very low. The most people are not consuming to mention Mike were consuming it right. So I think our best bet is that. This commend him probably won't have much effect on the polls one way or the other especially with the currency coming. You know a week later like you're saying Sarah time. Still from ethnic my main takeaways are I think the point about you know some these. Pre produced Nvidia's with real people acting captain really effective. Thinks there is right you'll see them everywhere over that next several. Weeks and months. Another take away this kind of what I was saying in the beginning which is like there's just no substitute for star power. You know Michelle Obama on night one. I think you know Baraka bomb. 1098 but even like. Bernie Sanders why our man is to star power goes a long way in game in these conventions. And then finally you know. How much of that Kate is already eight. With Biden on the ticket re some of these demographic. I'm. Groups we've focused on right once you put a white. Man on the tech. Is most of the cake party date. Com. And you know the rest is kind of marginal differences which can end up nattering rate and a close election. Civil suit so going into tomorrow night I think Biden has a really tough job right because it's like. We've seen it's almost impossible. Think give up barn burner speech in in a situation like this and wants Europe once and enter generation political talent. Corporations not his skill. Rates I think it's very Hartford. That's going to be really hard I'll probably. Give the speech. You know I think he'd be happy frankly if he gets a speech. Similar to harris' tonight harris'. Speech was well delivered. Moment but it was by no means you know something that historians write about earning pad right the challenge. For the stars speakers like terrorists or Biden is that everyone else gets to have their role and the gets to make a quorum core argument. But when it's like or accepting the nomination majority argument so then what are you gonna say. What are you gonna say it you just kind of talks on every different aspect. A very. Kind of diverse and complex party and then at the end of it all you debt like you've touched all of the notes but like what's these are what's the argument that you've missed out. It's there there also has this elements. This is kind of touchy but there is an element of truth that one GOP line of attack attack on by Dan. Which is that you know date criticized him for sort of like hiding now. And and not campaigning more at a friend's sent there. And there's an element of truth there which is now by some of the most effective parts of the biting campaign and of this convention. Our. When someone else is doing the delivering and I whether Oracle thereupon. Some are so ortho Alter video clips of the height and grade so what exactly when yet that's exactly the yet exactly is like or some deeds. Old clips or that prepackaged. Cut together stuff. And so I think expectations will be pretty low for biting but then you can take a step back and thing. You know opposite that practice is horrible and every respect com. But in a weird way kind of helped helped. The biting campaign out during this convention and in large because the campaign is just way more effective and when Biden doesn't have to be the ones sort of leading. The marching. All right well let's leave things there we will see what comes tomorrow night but thank you make up. My pleasure great to be back great to have you back and folds and thank you Sarah. Thinks Galen. And before Riga I want to give to shout outs. Want it to you our colleagues at ABC news who also how podcast that are covering both conventions. That's the powerhouse politics pod cast and he starts here podcasts have detectors out and also a reminder to go check out the 538 store. At 538 dot com slash store and know since we don't have the conventions in person. You know we're missing a lot of the cool swear I half at Sadr but you can find your scratched at 530 dot com slash story that's like desperate. Our mining is given to return -- now is in the virtual control room you can get in touch by emailing us at podcast at 530 dot com you can also of course we've just with any questions or comments. If your fan of the so leave as a reading a review in the apple podcasts or. Or tell someone about us. Thanks for listening and policies. And I.

