Races to watch in Texas tonight | FiveThirtyEight

Galen Druke speaks with politics reporter Alex Samuels about why she's keeping a close eye on a few key races in Texas, including the governors race and a couple of House races.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live