Transcript for How to watch sport climbing like an Olympic judge | FiveThirtyEight

What I'm will be the Olympic Games for the first time this. And the competition rules and format might seem confusing for newcomers that I hope we brought in Olympic judge holiday. To explain. Every climber will compete in all three climbing events lead speed. And bolder elite competition is probably the ones that a spectator would be most used to thinking of when they're climbing you've got a cleric who's touched her. And they're trying to it was high as they possibly can on its set for the elite competition scoring is determined by how Hyatt clamor grows up at fifteen meter wall within six minutes. And what the judge will have is at route map. That has all of the hold on it and eat. Hand pulled his number typically someone told me DQ 45%. Like that as the the clever goes up the judges is really focused on that climber. And making sure that they note. When they felt the doctors when they fell in which hold but Powell and what it repealing when they fell. They just got up to it that they hold 33 and they controlled it. And then he slipped off of it they would get a score of 33 if they ought to hold 33. And then they were able to use it to move up. And fell law and advocates of the elect of 33 plus the format for the speed competition it's pretty straightforward. It's probably the most easily accessible. Viewing. Competition for for somebody that's new to the sport in desert it's a race there is a route that's been set and they're just try to find. The fastest slick as quick as he awaited they can explode. Up that. The last discipline is cold boulder a climber has four minutes to climb boulder also known as solving a problem and have unlimited attempts and laments. Therefore problems solved. Department store. And for flash of the tape that service the starting. Their goal is to get the top hold and control with two hands. However in they don't get to the top they still have a chance to get points if they need to areas called zone holes which are marked with different colored tape. That's old old is pleased by the sitters to separate the stronger clever from her apartment and when we look at our scoring we look at how many talks do you have. Comedies films you have company attempts did it take you to get your talks and then by the company attempts did it take you to get these fields. When they export climbing than usual the Olympics is that all three disciplines are combined for the chance to win one hill almost like a triathlon. Where you place in the competition is your multiplied rink in each event for example. The deeply second and bolder person speed and fourth in leave your score would be two times one times for which is eight. The lower that number the better. Now they have to general rules down garrison common term human here during the broadcast. Plaster route if you make it to the talks in one attempt. Without having to fall and try again youth classes. They that. That is an he would write for information on how to listen to route they'll often refer to the climber using a different data than what the settlements it intended. That is reconsider may have it Ted this this particular sequence of movements. But declined seated in a completely different wave and civic and use a different set of holes to get a fat so be used to different Ada crux. That is the harder part. And they'll be a crux move typically on of the client or more than one. They'll put hard move it around 25 they'll put and other hard move at around forty and another Hartman and those are practices. That's where they're expecting that some of the field is that it failed cred when you listen to somebody talk about the difficult to talk about cribs. Which are really Heidi once if you just getting by millimeters at your fingertips excruciating. Pain. Volume which is a large geometrically shaped feature put on the law of volume sometimes. Has other holes put onto it. What have all he does is give their routes that are the opportunity to change the landscape changed it topography of the wall. With a better understanding of the rules in the lingo. They'll be able to appreciate the athleticism and creativity on display in the Olympic sport climbing competition. But in. The North End in. In the middle and was.

