Adrienne Bankert on how to help a country in crisis

So good morning to discuss sage. That there's a lot going on right now in the street started the protests of the pandemic and it. You're on the streets you are journalists you've been out there what are you say. Well you know this is such a unique time because at first a pandemic. It put us apart from each other and so while we were in the midst of a very emotional time we were distanced physically. And in that can affect us in ways that we don't even anticipate. Then with what happened this past week and with the protests and demonstrations. What we do need to know is that there are a lot of people who are hurting right now. And that that kindness means so much more today because we're in this visceral state that it might adds even. Last month last year. It's BS at your drink hard cheating in Europe harmony New York City. Like so many people in the city your participating in the cheer for people on the front lines. The happens 7 PM every night and very heartwarming. I'm and wonderful thing that has happened in the city what is it specifically mean to you now. I mean it was one of the most bright moments of my time in isolation because. All these neighbors that I'll probably never meet we're doing me a favor they were reminding me that there was. Unification happening that there was hope. We were all together there on balconies and fire escapes and it truly is a golden hour the fact that we're still cheering every night at 7 PM for Frontline workers after all these weeks. Is truly telling that we can come together even in the most destructive times. Aging you've just for your first book your hidden superpower the kindness. That makes you unbeatable at work and connects you with anyone. And you talk about how the world is demanding us to be kind under pressure given the climate in this country and the extraordinary pressure we are all under. What is your advice to people. Well first of all I would say that we all need to give each other a lot more mercy. You know. We've been through the most challenging time for all of us personally professionally. Me so many journalists like me working from home and doing all these different things to tell the stories and yet also go to our own. Emotional processes. But that goes for health care workers at us for teachers where have been teaching students online and for parents. Who've had their kids' homework so we're all going through change it every single sector of our lives. And if we wait it. Take kindness and make it our personality our lifestyle our identity. That are knee jerk response to challenge would be kindness it would it be this obligatory series of politeness or the right things to do. Or just trying to be nice. It would be really more about who we are and just expressing that in Gracie humanity that we need right now we don't need a big hug even if it's not a physical have we don't need a big hug. I don't disagree with that Adriana and one of your chapters is entitled. Resilience in a crazy world and any talk about grief. Both are running larger scale with everything that's happening in on a personal level. Many people worried that they don't know what to say are due for someone who's grieving what do you find helps the most. Well it's interesting because there's there's two sites this one is what I tell people do is to be kind and schedule kindness and their day just like they were brushed their teeth just like they would get their cost you go to the gym because. Being kind intentionally moving beyond random acts creates is muscle memory. Where you use your conscience for other people's benefit in doing that you'll intuitively know what to do in your own life when you reach across roads or have a challenge at work. Currently challenging conversation with a neighbor or a friend and when it comes to grief ticket hit us like this freight train. And for so many people around us rather than focusing on ourselves we say. Okay what continue to serve other people in serving other people we get the encouragement we need we get the fuel and the tenacity that we need to keep going. And those people are just looking for something consistent because there's so much change happening in the world right now. When you can offer that consistent kindness when you can do something for them that maybe they haven't had the time to think about like. Help them get child care or help them with ordering blueberry eats or post mate so that they don't have to cook you are taking a burden off of them and I'm telling you it's priceless right now with everything going on the world we need those little things that means so much. So want to ask you act agent at. What may juju that's what brought you to this actively you said I need to write about this because XYZ what what what made it happen. Well yeah I've been mentored for many many years my mentor bill actually said to me aging you need to read a book on kindness a couple years ago and I thought well there's lots of books on kindness. Why would I need to write a book people can pick them up at the library or the bookstore. He said no it's your perspective. And in studying myself and studying my journal journalism journey I really is that I really didn't want to does go to work to have a job. I wanted to go to work with the intention of making someone's day better and have a purpose filled career. And easily center job continued it's completely out of your control right now the world is changing its. Partly in a lot of ways complete ever our control but what we do you have the control in. Is how we treat people with kindness how we go to American say you know what I'm not could treat you like another position. Or title I'm gonna treat you like someone that I have a new one in A million chance of meeting and making a difference and.

