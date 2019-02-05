Transcript for AG Barr's Senate testimony over Mueller report

Get your behind back here. Attorney general William Barr's refusing to testify in front of the house judiciary committee today after the senate Democrats held his toot sis to the fire yesterday. Take a look. There's nothing in Robert Mueller's letter to you about the press. His complaint to you is about your characterization of the report. The letter is a bit snity and probably written by one of his staff people. Did either you or anyone on your staff memorialize your conversation with Robert Mueller? Yes. May we have those notes? No. Has the president or anyone at the white house ever asked or suggested that you open an investigation of anyone? Yes or no, please, sir. I'm trying to grapple with the word suggest. There have been discussion about matters -- they have not asked me to open an investigation. Perhaps suggested. I don't know suggest. Hinted? Inferred? You don't know? Okay. I mean I don't know how many other words she could have used. She's a prosecutor, former. That's what was fascinating when you saw senator Blumenthal, senator Harris, senator Durbin, what they all have in common is they have a J.D. Behind their It makes me want to get that behind my name. You learn how to ask questions and extract information. Those were the ones I thought were the most impressive in terms of extracting information. When the -- the notion that William Barr didn't know what suggested meant was shocking to me. It didn't sound like he was a dude who was into answering the questions, honestly. Why not? This is a very dangerous precedent to me. I said this yesterday. Yeah. When you -- when the top law man in the country can't give you a straight answer, it makes me uncomfortable. It feels copy. It's like a coup of some sort. You don't want to lose the law. I want him to represent the country. I thought we were his clients. This isn't the first time we've seen that happen. Eric Holder with Obama. We've seen relationships that have been very close. I always refer to Eric Holder as the robin to Batman. Some people saw it as a good thing. Some saw it as a bad thing. This is a little different. This is hugely different. What she's referencing is Eric Holder's refusing to testify in front of congress because of fast and furious. If you hold that same standard you hold the standard to Barr. The thing I don't understand. I've been trying to research -- Explain fast and furious. It was a gun controversy in the Obama administration having too with selling illegal guns to South America. It was very controversial and he refused to testify. Wasn't he held in contempt? Yes. But Barr testifying and being that evasive is different than Eric Holder having a relationship -- a friendly relationship with the president. This is not the comparison game. I hate that. I hate well then this happened. We're talking about what happened yesterday. First and foremost he's not a trump lackey. The idea that Barr is a trum po foot is disingenuous. I don't understand what is the end game? If Mueller testifies, which is an option on the table, the problem right now for Democrats is nothing other than impeachment will satisfy. They weren't satisfied with what was in the Mueller report. I want to show a clip of the senator from Missouri. I think he echos where conservatives are at. This is a text message from Peter strzok who helped launch this counter spy investigation of the president of the united States. Peter strzok says just went to a southern Virginia Walmart. I could smell the trump support. An unelected official in this government who clearly has open disdain if not out right hatred of trump voters then tried to overturn the results of a democratic election. That's what's going on. That's the story. That's not the story. Both of those FBI agents were taken to task. And removed. What started all of this is someone said they went to a meeting that was about Russian adoption and it turned out not to be so. That's what began all this. What also began was the firing of James Comey. That's what also started this investigation. I think people -- The appearance of politics with the FBI, with investigations, with the government -- there's a lot of conservatives that think that way -- you don't have to look at me that way. At you? Let's get back to the text messages. When you see the text messages with people that work for the FBI, they're clearly politicized. There's a reason for conservatives and trump supporters to think this is a rigged game. I'm so glad you said that. I'm glad you're glad I said that. I recall odd texts and conversations about Obama when he became president. Doesn't make any of it right. None of it is right. I don't think you can say because of this this happened. I do think that -- The appearance of impropriety. Yes the appearance of impropriety went far and they took care of it. How do you explain the rest of it? I thought it was against the -- maybe I'm crazy. When I was a kid you couldn't do secret meetings, you couldn't say the meeting was about -- That's the problem, whoopi. That's why I said I still want to hear from Robert Mueller. I feel he's been a nonpartisan player in this whole thing. I want him to answer all these questions. Yesterday I don't think got us anywhere. The reason many people have questions is because there has been the notion that the administration is playing hide the ball with the Mueller There's also an appearance that nothing satisfies except impeachment. There's also the idea that everybody has question whether they're left, right center. It is our country and we should be answering questions that are pertinent. We'll be back.

