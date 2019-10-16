Alyssa Milano weighs in on Democratic debate

More
The actress and activist shares her takeaways from Tuesday night’s debate in Ohio, and addresses if she’s a supporter of candidate Andrew Yang.
3:21 | 10/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alyssa Milano weighs in on Democratic debate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:21","description":"The actress and activist shares her takeaways from Tuesday night’s debate in Ohio, and addresses if she’s a supporter of candidate Andrew Yang.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"66323601","title":"Alyssa Milano weighs in on Democratic debate","url":"/theview/video/alyssa-milano-weighs-democratic-debate-66323601"}