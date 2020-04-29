-
Now Playing: How ‘American Idol’ judges navigate competition remotely
-
Now Playing: Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan share about life in quarantine
-
Now Playing: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood share message to 'be smart' as the country reopens
-
Now Playing: ‘Friends’ parody catches Jennifer Aniston’s attention
-
Now Playing: Social distance dating tips from Matthew Hussey
-
Now Playing: Cast of ‘Melrose Place’ reunites for good cause
-
Now Playing: Oprah Winfrey will give commencement speech during Facebook virtual graduation
-
Now Playing: AMC Theaters threatens Universal Studios over on-demand releases
-
Now Playing: AMC threatens to ban Universal Pictures films after on-demand success
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Michelle Pfeiffer on her 62nd birthday
-
Now Playing: Rob Riggle talks quarantine family life, ‘Holey Moley’ and more
-
Now Playing: Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds discusses his COVID-19 diagnosis
-
Now Playing: Dominique Ansel’s go-to vanilla pound cake recipe
-
Now Playing: Brad Paisley thanks grocery workers on Zoom
-
Now Playing: Dr. Fauci responds to Brad Pitt’s impression of him on ‘SNL’
-
Now Playing: Billy Porter performs 'For What It’s Worth'
-
Now Playing: Billy Porter shares how he’s keeping busy during quarantine
-
Now Playing: Fran Drescher is fighting coronavirus the way she fought cancer