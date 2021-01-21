Transcript for Amy Klobuchar on inauguration and closing political divide

My fellow Americans. A moment we have all been waiting for. It is now my great privilege and high honor to be the first person. Two of this silly introduce. The 46. President of the United States. Josef our pride and seeing Arab. We'll have my way in four years to hear those words said. My goodness. And we club a child she spoke those words yesterday she was the inaugural college act and I'm so glad that she's heal and that's today's side can thank comparison. Please welcome Zemin at Amy Klobuchar and it and it was really a wonderful what was it like for you to stand on that stage no waiting. You are about to introduce. The breath of fresh and that many and the country have been praying for. Well let me just sag shows those words carefully put be into words what we have all been waiting for it meant. Waiting for him personally. He has long wanted to be president then there's going to be a great president but I was also for America and I thought it was especially. Important because as that very platform that we were on. I was where the domestic terrorists where the insurrection has had chosen to break into the capital there were broken windows there was spray paint still the windows have been fixed but there was spray paint still on the bottom. Of the columns it was really chilling. And it was our job. Senator blunt in my job to make sure the show went on to make sure we told America they get this is Joan com Wednesday in that some important for them to lay out their vision. But it is also about our country healing and moving forward. Senator you just mentioned Matt vice president Colin Parris. How do you feel absolutely as the first woman and first person of color a sense city's highest office. In this country. Well I thought that was I when it. Everything that happened the last few weeks. I didn't want to take away that moment from us from you Sonny I'm from every woman in America and the fact that she is the first African American first is an American. I woman to serve in that office and of course the first woman vice president as they said yesterday it made every little girl every little boy in this country. Know that anything and everything is possible. And this idea. That we should have taken this ceremony somehow down in a bunker. Would have been actually giving in to these people and I felt that it was important the sun was out. Comma was glorious in all of her purple which I heard was color that Shirley Chisholm. I wore. When she was running for president. It was all about that. As senator and like president Biden you have always been an outspoken voice for unity and working across I don't. Last night we saw three former presidents act though at that same message. Look I'm trepidation I'm cautiously optimistic but do you get the sense that the tribalism of the last four years. It actually going to come to when and war we'll divisions within both parties insure that Democrats and Republicans continue to be at each other's throats for the rest. We you know I am knives. Com at all a Pollyanna about it so I know that there's going to be severe differences between the parties and you're gonna have some people. They don't want to try to forge any compromise let's be honest about that. But where's the majority of the public right now they are trying to get through this pandemic so many people out of work so many people. Who are basically not even be able to see their moms and dads and grandparents anymore. Empty chairs at Thanksgiving dinner tables. Pam you you name it and what this is about right now is of common cause of getting through the pandemic. There's already been bipartisan support what we've lacked his leadership in the White House for getting the vaccine distributed. After making sure schools can reopen I think that will bring people together there's been bipartisan support for immigration reform in the past. Infrastructure which is one of Joe's top priorities is something we can come together on. I'm there are so many things but we simply haven't had the leader in the White House that's willing to lead. So senator aren't Joseph Biden's speech yesterday. Made no mention of trop. It was as if he just disappeared he left town early instead of attending the event which I thought was a great thing. In retrospect was it better for the country that trump wasn't there in your opinion anyway. And and Biden did say that trump Burnett some kind of a letter to him that he characterizes generous I don't know what that means. Does any of that surprise you know. I guess nothing surprises me anymore with Donald Trump I was glad that vice present tense with the Aaron significantly. President Bush and Laura Bush who might get to speak weapon on that platform yesterday they were there leaders from all over the Republican Party where there. And I think they went and made that extra effort because they wanted to make the point we are one America as I said yesterday this is a moment where a country can. Dust itself off lift itself up and move forward likely alleys to one nation under god indivisible with liberty and justice for all. And and Donald Trump I think what. Where we will be considering I hope this impeachment hearings here. But I want people to know that as we go forward with an impeachment trial. This is about making sure he doesn't seek office again when he incited an insurrection. People like Liz Cheney have been very clear about that though it can't be the only thing we're dealing. People who are watching your show right now there are literally balancing their toddlers on their knees in their laptops on their desk. They teaching their first graders how to use a mute button to learn to read. If the American people can juggle all of this stuff during a pandemic that congress should be able Ted do. You know. The confirmation of the I'm nominees for defense secretary of transportation secretary is just the mayor Pete he was doing a great job in the morning. That impeachment hearing in the afternoon and then get the pandemic legislation done at night America is juggling everything and we should do the same. I loved that comparison. And on senator president Biden took office on the one year anniversary of the first rotavirus case in the country and now we've surpassed 400000. American deaths from this virus. And a vaccine rollout has been incredibly disappointing so far. Now Biden is already issuing sweeping plans but how are Democrats going to deep politicize this virus gets shocked in arms and finely. Finally bring this pandemic under control after a year of disinformation and mismanagement. Exactly and that it's a great question and number one priority for administration for me or I think practically everyone around this place so number one. I you've got to get more vaccines have produced and that may mean using the defense production act something that the president should have done quite a while ago the former president. I'm number two. I'm that we have to make sure that we get it distributed it's not just gonna parachute down in the middle of say Laverne Minnesota especially in a rural areas and allowed a very inner city areas. And we've got at the tip that vaccines distributed. Number three miss information one of the biggest problems and I think. Created in part by these untruths on the Internet I'm actually leading an effort right now through the commerce committee to ask the social media companies. What are they doing now to stop this this information you heard about it now have something that happened in Brooklyn where. Some dis information went out about the availability of vaccines and people where we're just literally. Not being a building trying to get in to get the vaccine understandably. So they're gonna have to have an immediate response as well as positive efforts to promote this. I'm and then we're gonna need leaders in the community yes it's important that former President Obama got that bad vaccine as well as Joseph Biden com what Harris. But we're also gonna have to have mayors in small towns and Rotary Club leaders and people that people a look up to in their own. World's and I think that's going to be key as well to them administration's. Efforts to stop the miss information and give people vaccinated. Okay let's get back to impeachment for a second. So earlier this week Mitch McConnell publicly blamed trump for provoking insurrection. That was directly at all and and he half. And true aren't up of course he's getting up. F course he's getting a lot of backlash from colleagues like a Lindsey Graham. Something Franklin thus you're a lawyer how likely is it that you guys will be able to Muster the seventeen Republican votes needed to convict trapped. Well I'll answer first as. A lawyer the evidence is clear so let's start with that that does now a dictate what happens in Washington. The guy literally stood there and told an angry mob to go fight to march down the mall. And to invade the capital with including remarks like a few days before go wild including putting out the date and telling them to go there so that's the evidence. He also didn't do anything to stop it and tell hours later at the severe urging of his aides when he put out a week statement. Secondly how are they get a valid well I thought Mitch McConnell is words were pretty telling. I think it's really important that we take these articles and impeachment it's our constitutional duty and as I just said we can still. Go through and get that Biden terrorist agenda before the congress and get things passed. It means we have to do a lot at once but there's no reason we can't do it and I think my colleagues. What they say in private allowed to allowed a bass about what they think what he did. Which is very very clear. They've got a vote that way as well they've got to vote the truth. Well you know it's always a pleasure always always a pleasure Amy Klobuchar saying when you come because it's always. Good deep breathing. You know where we're ready for what's in front of myself I had ZX rays do snag yesterday will be so thank you it was an incredible day and no I don't. Everybody was dance and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.