Anne Hathaway discusses women and inclusion in her new movie 'The Hustle'

More
The actress gives "The View" co-hosts an acting lesson, and talks parenting and her celebrity lookalikes.
7:31 | 05/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Anne Hathaway discusses women and inclusion in her new movie 'The Hustle'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:31","description":"The actress gives \"The View\" co-hosts an acting lesson, and talks parenting and her celebrity lookalikes.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"62938024","title":"Anne Hathaway discusses women and inclusion in her new movie 'The Hustle'","url":"/theview/video/anne-hathaway-discusses-women-inclusion-movie-hustle-62938024"}