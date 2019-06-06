Transcript for Backlash over proposed 'Straight Pride' parade

We just want to let you know Boston is celebrating pride month with a day of events on Tuesday. Apparently there are three men petitioning the city to hold a straight pride parade. Wait a minute, child. Let me tell you why. They say the straight community is demonized so they need to challenge heterophobia. Okay. That's funny. People think it's funny. It is funny. It's kind of ridiculous. You can have a straight male parade any time you want to. Thanksgiving day. St. Patrick's day. You can have the Republicans in the senate. Good one. This false equivalent -- My senator is bisexual. She's not a Republican. I love her. My point is you feel like you get demonized for being a white guy? You feel like people will discriminate you for jobs if you're a white guy? Are you going to get dragged in the back of a truck for being a white guy? I always feel like when somebody is proclaiming I'm straight, I'm straight, they're usually in the closet. I'm straight. I'm in a parade that's how straight I am. That may be true. They may feel like they're threatened somehow by people celebrating who they are. While we're talking about d-day, what were they fighting for? They were fighting for your right to be who you are as an American. That's the -- Those are the things you're fighting for, your rights. I think why it's particularly tone deaf is it's world pride and it's 50 years since stone wall. They don't know anything about stone wall clearly. It's historically significant. We're ignoring the fact that transwomen of color are being murdered. Hate crimes are everywhere. The idea that it's still a comfortable place for the lgbtq community is not realistic. That's why I asked the question. Is someone coming after you as a white guy? What he said is he said straight people are an oppressed majority. Over 96% of Americans identify as straight. He also says we will fight for the right of straights everywhere to express pride in themselves without fear of judgment and hate. The day will come when straights will finally be included as equals among all the other orientations. They don't understand. It's so demeaning. It's like black lives matter. Yes, all lives matter. Black people are the ones that suffered. They have to have their own movement. Same with gays. Straight people have not suffered because they're straight. They don't need a parade. I want to read -- Chastin buttigieg who is Pete buttigieg's husband tweeted out, questions you may want to ask yourself before organizing a parade. Was it legal for me to be jailed for my identity? Can I be denied housing and health services? Is it legal to kill me in other countries because of how I identify? Can I say something connected to World War II? Yes. There's a guy Alan touring. He was a gay guy in Britain during World War II. He cracked the code that beat the Nazis. Because he was homosexual he was thrown in jail and died in prison. I believe he killed himself. This is a guy that saved the world because he broke the code. He was vilified and thrown into jail. This is how serious this issue is. These guys need to -- go back in the Costco line and shut up. Here's the thing, there are lots of straight people who have faced some terrible things. Straight women have faced -- there are straight people who have had issues. You know who haven't faced as many stumbling points, straight white men. No. Right. That's -- if you feel like you need a parade, nobody is saying you shouldn't have one. There's a parade every day of straight white men. There's always going to be morons in the world. There just are. The idea that you can compare yourself to an oppressed class is ridiculous. There's always going to be ridiculous people in the world. It's that simple.

