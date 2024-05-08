Bakari Sellers says we’ve ‘lost progress’ since George Floyd’s murder

The former South Carolina lawmaker shares what inspired him to write his new book “The Moment,” and what Democrats need to understand about the Black male vote.

May 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live