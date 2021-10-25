Ben Affleck says he’d still be drinking if he was married

"The View" co-hosts react after the actor and director told Howard Stern that if he was still married to Jennifer Garner he would "probably still be drinking."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live