Ben Crump on Juneteenth being recognized as federal holiday

The civil rights attorney also discusses the banning of some children's books and being the subject of the new documentary "CIVIL," which follows him while he represented George Floyd's family.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live