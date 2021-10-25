‘Black & Missing Foundation’ co-founders discuss cases not being taken seriously

Derrica and Natalie Wilson tell “The View” about the disproportionate exposure received by missing cases of Black people and share tips for parents on how to protect children.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live