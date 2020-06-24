Transcript for Bolton calls Trump’s alleged pursuit of personal over national interest ‘disturbing’

You know, when I was reading the book, it was like reading in many ways a bad mob movie book because there seems to be the pattern that's happening in the I mean, this is part of one of the things that you say is you know who is granting personal favors to dictators that he liked, and offered to intervene in criminal investigations to essentially win brownie points with these guys. I don't understand. I mean, I always thought that was against the law, and did he ever go through with any of these? Well, as I explain in the book, I did speak with the white house counsel, pat Cipollone, and I spoke about these matters with attorney general Barr, and one of the things critics say about me is I tried to do everybody else's jobs. I referred it to the lawyers and encouraged others on my staff in other circumstances to speak to the lawyers as well, and I'm sure on all these there's a lot that frankly I don't know about. If I knew more, I would have put it in the book, and it's part and partial to the way Donald Trump behaves, is he cannot adequately distinguish between his own personal interests -- I don't mean just financial. I really mean political interests. He can't distinguish between those and the interests of the country, and I did find that disturbing. I have a legal note. The justice department has accused you of grossly mischaracterizing the conversation you say you had with attorney general Barr and insists there was no discussion of personal favors or undue influence on investigations. Nor did attorney general Barr state that the president's conversations with foreign leaders were improper. Well, I don't say several of those things in the book. I've laid out what I said and what my recollection of what the attorney general said. I've done it to the best of my ability and I'll stand by it. Okay. Mr. Ambassador, before I go on with my question, before you said that you have no fear of does that mean that you will testify if called under oath? I just want to clarify it, that you will testify under oath, yes? Well, it depends on the circumstances. I mean, I want to talk to my lawyers first. I don't intend to be part of a Broadway musical as you were talking about before. I think these are very serious matters. I wouldn't mind seeing a lot of other people testify under oath right beside me. That would be interesting. But you know a lot, and you have written about a lot of it in your book. It would behoove you to testify under oath, show that you are a patriotic American, that we believe you, Mr. Bolton. I would like to see that. Yeah. I said earlier this year that with the way things were handled and how they didn't permit the resolution of the conflict between the president -- Yes. But I said with that option, and the possibility removed I would be prepared to testify before the senate, and you know what the vote was. They voted not to call witnesses. Yeah. I think I said before in those circumstances I would be willing to testify. Sorry to interrupt. That's okay. That's all we do here is interrupt. So let me ask you some more about this topic because we know trump has a particular soft spot for North Korea's Kim Jong-un even as his nonexistent nuclear deal was falling apart. You say that trump was hyperfocused on getting an autographed copy of Elton John's "Rocket man" to him. And he was swooning. At one point he compared their relationship to his own dating life. I mean, if it wasn't so serious, it would be funny. Now tell me something. Why can't he quit him? What is the problem with him and Well, I think the president is so inexperienced in foreign affairs that when he received these letters, which he himself called love letters from north Korea, that he thought they were sincere, and, you know, that's the last thing you're going to get out of the north Korean dictatorship. He would show these letters to reporters. I was in the oval office when he did it. He said, look. These are love letters. It was disturbing to me, and to plenty of other people I might say that the president didn't see through what Kim Jong-un was trying to do to him. He was playing him. Ambassador Bolton, your book is the title of a key song from the huge hit, "Hamilton" that's sung by Aaron burr. Lin-manuel Miranda, the creator of "Hamilton" has vocally criticized your use of the title tweeting about someone, who, quote, borrows your song to title to write a cash-in book when they could have testified before congress. Do you understand that the meaning of that song is? Do you understand it's a song on someone been unprincipled? I think you have mischaracterized what was done? This title was derived by a lot of discussions about what it might be, you know, the phrase, "In the room," is a phrase used in Washington a thousand times a day. So it's a fair use, and I think it summarizes what we were trying to do. Do you understand why fans of "Hamilton" would be angry at its use though? Look. I'm a fan of "Hamilton" too, and the exact story that that song was predicated on was the critical deal where "Hamilton" negotiating with Jefferson and Monroe got the southerners to agree for a federal assumption for all the state debts in exchange for the capital on the potomac. I don't see where people should be upset about the depiction of that event where to this day, nobody really does know what happened at that dinner where the compromise was made.

