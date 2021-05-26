Brain cancer survivor Molly Oldham gets emotional surprise

More
The 19-year-old and two-time brain cancer survivor opens up about her journey on “The View” and receives a surprise from Ben Platt and one of her University of North Carolina Greensboro professors.
9:21 | 05/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brain cancer survivor Molly Oldham gets emotional surprise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:21","description":"The 19-year-old and two-time brain cancer survivor opens up about her journey on “The View” and receives a surprise from Ben Platt and one of her University of North Carolina Greensboro professors.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"77920388","title":"Brain cancer survivor Molly Oldham gets emotional surprise ","url":"/theview/video/brain-cancer-survivor-molly-oldham-emotional-surprise-77920388"}