Bright says window of opportunity closing

More
“The View” co-hosts weigh in on former chief of vaccine development Rick Bright’s testimony that lives were lost because of delays and missteps in the federal government’s pandemic.
5:25 | 05/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bright says window of opportunity closing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:25","description":"“The View” co-hosts weigh in on former chief of vaccine development Rick Bright’s testimony that lives were lost because of delays and missteps in the federal government’s pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"70707583","title":"Bright says window of opportunity closing","url":"/theview/video/bright-window-opportunity-closing-70707583"}