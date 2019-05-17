Transcript for California mom confronts daughter's bullies

to start with a video that struck all of us this morning. Christian tinsly went into the classroom to take matters into her class. She's a girl. Y'all are boys. If you bully my daughter, if you look at her the wrong way, send your mom to me. Anybody over 18 I'll You up. Do you understand me. Leave my daughter alone. I'm not going to say it again. I could have used this woman once. When I was a kid I was bullied because I wore bermuda shorts in a tough neighborhood in Brooklyn. Believe it or not they could not take it. I would want that woman. I want her to run against trump. I'm not above this. I remember when my son was being bullied in second grade. I thought the proper route was to notify the school because the schools have this no tolerance policy. It didn't end there. Then I called the parents. The parents I felt just weren't -- just accepted the fact their child was a bully. My son had to take it into his own hands and stop the behavior. I was lucky because my son was a pretty big kid. My daughter on the other hand got bullied. I took it into my own hands. She then went upstairs and got her big brother and he handled it. I didn't want one. What do we need to do about this epidemic? What about a lawsuit to the parents? I would have sent some legal stationary. What do you say? Intentional harassment. Lawsuits take a long time. You scare them a little. Cease and desist. This doesn't take that long. I know. By the way, she's been banned from the middle school. She's been banned from the middle school. Guess what? They stopped. It didn't stop right away. It didn't stop right away, but they're not bullying her kid anymore. We really have to take bullying seriously. Kids ends up committing suicide. It's a horrible epidemic. Teachers and schools need to do more so it doesn't fall to the parents. A lot of times the teachers and the schools -- I was a teacher. I don't remember hearing it from the kids. Do you think it's worse? I think social media had made it worse. Children are on Instagram and Facebook earlier. The mother said that. They were bullying her on social media. It's horrible. I have young nieces. It's a cancer in our society. I don't pretend to understand all the problems. There's a happy story. In the central park school for children in Durham, north Carolina. They had lgbtq students being bullied. They brought in two drag queens and the ideas came from the teachers. There are ways for teachers to have different ideas to make young -- bullying happens to everyone. We live in a society where if you're different or you're a little outside the box or you think differently or -- I was not the cheerleader in high school. I was me but a little kid, even in school. Sometimes as you get older you understand different can be special, but when you're young -- It doesn't work when you're a kid. I was bullied by one particular kid on my block and there was a boy that was always egging her on to hit me and fight with me. One day I had it up to here. I took her -- let me see your fingers. I'm not sure I want to play this game. They got to me. I took my fingers and bent them back until she was on her knees begging me to stop. I should have done this to bill O'Reilly when he was here. She begged me to stop and she never bothered me again. My point is you have to stand up for yourself. Joy Behar is sitting on TV at a successful show. What is the bully doing? I don't know what she's doing. Win thing Meghan mentioned in

