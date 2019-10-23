Transcript for Cameron Douglas opens up about recovery and addiction

So I think people assume when you come from a family of movie stars and there's a perception of money, and -- that life is just brilliant and people don't realize how hard it can be to come from a famous parent. So you were messing with drugs by age 13. By 25, you were injecting cocaine quite often in a day, three times an hour maybe. You caught up in selling drugs and spent seven years in prison for drug-related crimes. So why did you decide to write this now, and how did it get so gone so fast? Look, you know, in all fairness, I mean, there's millions of people all over the world that have, and were dealt a much more difficult hand than I was. Mm-hmm. It's not, like, you know, drug abuse and addiction is one of those issues that doesn't know any boundaries. It doesn't care if you are rich or if you are poor or what race you are or what political, you know, background you have. So, you know, this book, to me, was an effort to, one, make some sense out of my past. Yeah. And some of the decisions that I made, and, you know, I can't go back and change any of that, but what I can do is try to take some of those experiences and make them useful and helpful to people that are struggling and to families that are dealing with -- with loved ones that are struggling with addiction. Well, I think the book is going to be extremely helpful. It's wonderfully written. Thank you. It's brutal and it's honesty. One thing that struck me is you -- your dad told you and you were robbing people even at gunpoint. You were going on these wild police chases and got into brutal fights. Your dad said to you, I think you're going to overdose or someone is going to kill you or you are going to kill someone. How hard was that to hear from your own dad? Was that, like, a reality check? Well, I was -- I was so far outside of reality, but I mean even so, you know, my father's always someone that I have revered and loved tremendously. So even in that state of mind, that was heartbreaking. Yeah. But, you know, the reality is, is at a certain point no matter how much you love someone, there's only so much you can do. Yeah. And then you have to just kind of let nature take its course and then pray that individual is able to find their way. Yeah. Yeah. You talk about when you robbed people for adrenaline, and for bragging rights and you write at one point -- this hit me. You said, now I'm fully committed to my fully lifestyle. I carry a real gun. I have a purpose and a plan and a willingness, probably to fire the gun. Take us back. Help us understand your mindset. How close were you to actually pulling the the trigger? Well, that wasn't -- I don't know if I would say it was for bragging rights necessarily or adrenaline. What that was is really at the lowest point, and there were a lot of lows. So that was probably at my lowest point, and trying to find some sort of shred of anything that I could, you know, empower myself through, you know? And so that was just really, you know, lost. Truly lost. You were also selling at that point. Not at that point. That was -- At some point you got there, right? Excuse me? At some point you got to selling is drugs. Yes, I did. How do you go from being desperate in that moment, and you need to get that money? So that was -- I would say, you know, probably about a year or so I actually started selling drugs, but how that came about was I got hired to do a movie, and it was shooting in Ireland, and about two months before I started -- this is, you know, my luck, par for the course. About two months before I started the movie, I developed a heroin habit, and I got out there to Ireland, and ran out of heroin. I got extremely sick, and ended up getting fired and then, you know, my family was basically, like, listen. You have two options, you know, one, you can go check into an inpatient rehab, and I was living with a girlfriend at the time. They said, you can part ways with her and check into a rehab, or you're on your own, and, you know, I remember that phone call, and I was so ashamed about being fired from the movie, and I was really on the fence, but I think out of loyalty to this girlfriend who really had been sticking by me through a lot of pretty dark times, I chose the latter option and I was almost living on the street. I was, like, one little motel payment away from living on the street, and I went to plan "Z," and we all know where that ended up leading.

