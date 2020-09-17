Transcript for CDC head says no vaccine for all until late 2021

We don't have joy today. We're sending her a big mwah. So yesterday, the the director of the CDC, Robert Redfield, gave sworn testimony about the best ways for Americans to protect themselves about covid, and he also gave a timeline for a vaccine which now you-know-who has taken issue with. Take a look. I think there will be vaccine that will initially be available sometime between November and December, but very limited supply, and will have to be prioritized. If you are asking me when is it going to be generally available to the American public so we can begin to take advantage of vaccine to get back to our regular life, I think we're probably looking at late second quarter, third quarter, 2021. I think he made a mistake when he said that. It's just incorrect information, and I called him, and he didn't tell me that, and I think he got the message maybe confused. Maybe it was stated incorrectly. No. We're ready to go immediately as the vaccine is announced and it could be announced in October. So sunny, you know, this is -- we've heard you-know-who do this before, and sort of say no, they were mistaken, but do you think this is going to continue to confuse Americans or do you think Americans have made the decision about how they're going to handle the covid-19 step without listening to the president? No. I think it will unfortunately confuse a lot of Americans. A lot of Americans believe this president to their detriment. I mean, he's known to lie. There are I think at this 300 documented lies, and -- 30,000 documented lies, and you have to question who you want to believe. Do you want to believe the documented liar in chief, or do you want to believe the leading virologist? Dr. Redfield is the co-founder at the human institute at the university of Maryland school of medicine. He was appointed as the director of the CDC. Alex Azar who has, you know, the department of HHS who said he was peerless in his scientific and clinical background. I think as Americans we have a do we listen to Donald Trump who is a documented liar, or do we listen to someone who has -- is peerless as a physician, as a clinician? Right. And I think it's scary that people -- many Americans will listen to the president. Right. Sara, what do you think of all of this? I mean, Redfield's testimony, he's, you know, in the past he's seemed to know what he was talking about. Is this confusing you at all? It's not confusing me, but I agree with sunny. It's confusing some. One thing he was crystal clear on was the importance of wearing a mask. I want to show this clip. Face masks are the most important powerful public health tool that we have. I might even go so far as to say this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against covid than when I take a covid vaccine. So that's crystal clear, but then there was a little bit of president trump saying that possibly he didn't understand or maybe the question wasn't asked properly. They were on the phone, and Dr. Redfield doubled down and said the best defense we currently have against this virus are the important mitigation efforts of wearing a mask, washing your hands, social distancing and being careful about crowds. Dr. Redfield couldn't be any more clear than that. This is not controversial. This is not debatable. This is science, and everybody should be wearing their mask and I say that for so many different reasons. People want their kids back in school. Wear your mask. People want to be safe. Go to a football, go to a store. Wear your mask. People say it imposes on your civil liberties. Your duty is to wear the mask. For those of you at the way back of the stadium, wear your mask. This is not debatable. This shouldn't be discussed. If you care about your family, your community, this country or the globe as a whole, do your part and put this on. Cool. Meghan, do you think this is going to be part of the things that people are going to be talking about in November, how this has been handled, what to do especially if we're in the same sort of place that we are right now. Do you think this will balance out at some point? I mean, I hope so. When it comes to the mask issue, I think part of the problem is the American public has been lied to, and we can't forget that information. The last conversation I had in studio at "The view," I was told by a doctor that you don't need to wear a mask and they should be donated to health care workers, and we were lied to because there was a worry there weren't going to be enough masks to first responders. I would have gladly given my mask in any way to make that sacrifice, but it was misinformation. Part of the problem is it's not only coming from president trump, but the world health organization and the CDC have not been infallible. A lot of people say they will not take a vaccine if it comes out, and there's a lot of amazing corporations, pharmaceutical corporations, doctors that we should trust, but there's been a breeding of conspiracy theories and paranoia and fear that have unfortunately happened over the past seven what I think is interesting is there's a new Kizer poll that just said, coronavirus has actually dropped to the number three priority for voters in swing states and right now criminal justice and policing is number two along with the economy being number one. So maybe we as Americans have just sort of adjusted to this new normal or adjusted to the idea that this is just how things are going to be, but I think it's very sad and this idea that there's going to be a bunch of Americans that are fearful and don't want to take a vaccine is bad, but there's a lot of blame to go around. That being said, president trump's press conference where he's attacking the doctor is not productive at all. Whoopi, can I jump in? What you said about masks and that early information, my problem with that is early on, I think people were doing the best they can. We saw a lot of doctors and scientists -- Sara, with all due respect. The doctors knew. They lied and they said we should not be wearing masks. Again, had I just been told the truth about the American public, I'm one of the people that I ended up -- I had masks from a trip I took in my house and I ended up having my husband give it away. I was early pregnant at that time. There was a lot unknown. I don't -- I know there were things going on, but that lie has unsettled me, and now I don't go anywhere without a mask because obviously we know the truth, but we can't be screwing around with things like this, and again, when you are already a person which a lot of conservatives are, who are skeptical of the government, skeptical of big pharma, and big business, I don't think it's important. People should be wearing their masks. It's not a conversation we need to have now, but I was told different by doctors. I can answer that. Sure. I can answer that. Part of the problem comes out of -- and it does start at the top because they knew in -- at the end of January how tough this was, and when we watch how you-know-who talks about the CDC and the world health organization and how he wants the message put out, I understand why people are confused because every time the CDC says something or the world health organization said something, he would turn around and say, no. That's not true. That didn't happen. I really do put a lot of this at his feet, but, you know, at some point, it is up to you. It's like when we talk about kids taking, you know, going back to sports. I love sports too. I don't think anybody doesn't want people to play sports, but people now have made a decision that it's okay for their kids to go out and play sports, in part, because they have had a lot of pressure from Washington. It's kind of crazy, the whole Oh, it's a mess. The whole thing. Put your mask on. Put your mask -- yeah, it is.

