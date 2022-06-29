Chelsea Clinton says she'll do ‘everything’ she can to ‘ensure’ Trump isn't president

The "Welcome to the Big Kids Club" author responds to Sen. Ted Cruz implying on "The View" that her mother, Hillary Clinton, denied the 2016 election results and shares her thoughts on the midterms.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live