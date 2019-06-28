-
Now Playing: 2nd Democratic debate becomes combative
-
Now Playing: Democratic presidential candidates visit child detention facility in Florida
-
Now Playing: Chris Christie weighs in on the winners and losers of second Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg defends his housing redevelopment initiative
-
Now Playing: Night 2 of the Democratic debate brings the heat between candidates
-
Now Playing: Biden's debate performance in the spotlight
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris scores big in Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Biden and Harris face off on second night of debates
-
Now Playing: Trump to Putin: 'Don't meddle in the election'
-
Now Playing: Front-runners face attacks on 2nd night of debate
-
Now Playing: Historic 2-night Democratic debate concludes
-
Now Playing: Democratic Debate 2019: Key moments that mattered from the second night
-
Now Playing: Sen. Harris supporters energized by her debate performance
-
Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg attacks Republican Party for religious 'hypocrisy'
-
Now Playing: Biden, Harris spar over desegregation at Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Williamson shares her plans, vision as a US presidential candidate
-
Now Playing: Who won on the first night of the Democratic National Debate?
-
Now Playing: Moulton on what he's doing since he didn't qualify for the debate
-
Now Playing: What to expect from the second night of the first Democratic debate