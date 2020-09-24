Transcript for Chris Rock on his nonverbal learning disorder and difficulty picking up social cues

Chris rock gives a brilliant performance in season four of the series "Fargo," playing an organized crime boss in the 1950s who lets a new associate know that they're bonded by more than just business. Take a look. You're acting like I work for you. We got an alliance. I know you think part of being an American is standing on my neck, but I see the window signs. No coloreds. No Italians. We're both in the gutter together, like it or not. Well, you know, Chris rock is all that. Please welcome the fabulous and amazing and wonderful actor, Chris rock. Before we start -- Thank you. We've been talking about breonna Taylor this morning and how, you know, no one was charged in her death. Then we see that piece that we just showed, the clip we just showed. It just feels like we're just having to relive all of this over and over and over. Does it feel like that to you a little bit? Yeah. It's a shame that we're so used to what happened, you know. You know, it's almost not news. Like news is supposed to be things that are out of the ordinary, that happen every day. Not things that happen every day. Yeah, the -- unfortunately a story like breonna Taylor is just so common and, yeah, it's so sad. You know, it's so sad. I feel for everyone involved. Yeah. It's true. It's been quite a while with Wolf Blitzer saying breaking news. Every day has been breaking news since trump has been in office. I want to talk about your stand-up special. It's called tam Bo Rine. Let's take a look at it so people no what we're talking about. I know it's hard being a cop. I know it's hard. I know it's dangerous. I know it is. Some jobs can't have bad apples. Okay. Some jobs everybody got to be like pilots. American airlines can't be like, you know, most of our pilots like to land. We just got a few bad apples that like to crash into the mountains. So, you know, Duh. The truth is always the funniest, Chris. We would like to not have bad apples with cops and teachers and doctors and pilots. Unfortunately most professions have some bad apples. What can we do about the bad apples? You know, it's weird. Everybody -- I don't want to say everybody's getting mad at a lot of people for having hostile work environments, right? The reality is the police -- it's a hostile work environment, if you're a black person. So, I mean, it's just a hostile work environment to get pulled over. It's a hostile work environment to live in certain neighborhoods, you know. It would be nice if we had the same resources that people have that work on TV shows and stuff. It's like that's all we're complaining about. It's a hostile environment. How can we change this? It's true. It's silly. Especially in these days when everybody had to put everything on pause this year. You know, I mean, I haven't been out working in quite sometime. I love a casino. I've been casino free forever. You went and did a show with Chapelle and it was socially distant and all the stuff it was supposed to be. It was outdoors and in Ohio. Much like when you hear you were doing "Fargo," it was like Ohio, what? What has this been like for you? Well, you know, Dave -- the honorable Dave Chapelle lives in yellow springs, Ohio. He owns a bunch of land. So he built a stage and, you know, like an am pi theater. I don't know what you want to call it. We performed in front of a socially distant audience. You land, as you can see the plane lands and you go right to the covid testing facility and all the performers we all get tested. You get your results. Then you get a wrist band. Once you're negative you get a wrist band and you can hang out in the club. So Kevin hart has been up there, bill burr, a lot of people have been up there. We kind of perform every kind of weekend. You go to Dave's house. You stay with Dave and, you know, there's a lot of weed. If you like mushrooms, they're there. That's fine. A good time is had by all. Nice. Nice. So, okay -- Whoopi, you would love it. Somebody is having fun. Let's talk about -- That's right. Invite me. This is interesting. Whoopi, come this week. Performing outdoors -- Two weeks. It's a nightmare. I remember doing it. It's a horror. Chris, you recently opened up about going to therapy for the first time. I'm so impressed with that. You were diagnosed with something called a nonverbal learning disorder. What is that? Is that like dyslexia? How has it affected you throughout your life? Tell us. Okay, how do I explain it? A friend of mine said I may have as Berger's. I got myself tested. So I had to go through this -- what's the word? You know -- A battery of tests. Yeah, a battery of tests. Nine hours of tests. Like tests you would give -- whatever, right. They came back and said you don't have asberger's, but you have something close to it. It's called nvld, nonverbal learning disorder. One of the things is I have a hard time picking up social cues. When I talk to people, I hear the words, but if you're mad at me, if you're feeling a certain way, I might have a hard time picking that up. It's really great I'm talking like -- I remember when I was young, every now and then joy and Susie Essman would pull me to the side and give me etiquette lessons and they were like, dude, what's up with you? You're not asking questions. You're not like -- they even knew back then I was a little off. Joy, am I making this up? One time -- you're not. One time -- you're such a sweet guy. I said I need to go home. I don't have a lift. Can you give me a ride home? You had your convertible and you were a star. I said could you give me a ride home? You said sure, get in the car. The whole time you were on the phone talking to somebody else. I was like, okay, I'm not here right now. That might be an example of your miscommunication problem there. Asberger's, no, not that bad. It's not that bad. I process information kind of slow. I hear everything. I remember everything, but it's just my reaction time is kind of slow. I didn't know I had it. So there was a lot of anxiety. You know what I mean? I was like what's wrong with me? I used to have like this squirrel-like energy where -- like a squirrel, you can't sneak up on a squirrel. It's always alert. He's scared all the time. Yeah. That's gone. I'm much more relaxed now. I'm actually easier to be around. So if you're around me now, enjoy it. We're around me now. Chris -- Wait. Joy, stop. We have to go.

