Transcript for Cindy McCain on endorsing Joe Biden

Let me ask you a political question. You bravely crossed the aisle and threw your support behind Joe Biden. How is that playing with your home state and your Republican friends? Are they okay with that or turning on you? What's going on? The reason I did this is because I, like many Americans, want a country that's more civil, that has a leader that is not only -- not only has a plan for not just covid, but a plan for the country to dig out of this mess. More importantly respects our troops, respects our men and women who serve. I don't believe my two sons are losers and suckers. There were a lot of reasons. That was the culminating portion of it. I really believe that Joe can put us on the right track. Something has to put us back on the right track. I believe both Joe and kamala can do that. Love it. Okay. Well -- Sunny -- Good for you. Speaking about kamala, you said it wasn't just about Joe Biden. You worked with his running mate senator kamala Harris before. Can you tell us a little bit about that? Well, I've worked with kamala on human trafficking issues and in particular on the back page issue with kamala was a huge portion of, making sure we put those guys -- try those guys and put them away. That was a huge thing that she was able to help us get shut down. She's a brilliant mind, not only in that arena, but many different issues as well. They make a good team. The great thing is that you don't always have to agree 100% with what somebody stands for. Right. You have to agree they are the best person to take the country in hand and move us forward and so I just have to say it was beautiful to see and such a -- as joy said, it was really elegant and wonderful. I appreciate it. It's not even about left and right. It's about forward. That's right. How do we get forward and past this insanity? You know, Joe is -- The difference is -- I'll let you go first. Go ahead. You talk. The thing about Joe and John were -- they were a perfect example of what was right about they worked together. They didn't always agree. In fact they rarely agreed on any issue. They worked together for the good of the country, not the good of the party. They would argue, but they were good afterwards. It was truly what the system was about in those days. Your husband proved that when -- It's good to see. -- Your husband saved the ACA. It was a moment of total I believe we're in an emergency situation right now with trump and his enablers. I salute you for putting country above politics. I wish more Republicans would do that. They're so scared of him. They're scared of losing their job. You know how many jobs I have lost in my day? So many jobs. They're so scared of losing their jobs. Sometimes people need a change. I suspect we'll see a lot of what happens when the election happens. I think we'll see a lot of changes happening. I think it's good because the thing you can't ever do with America is you can't take your eye off the prize. The prize is the American people. Once you sort of put them to the side, they don't really want to mess with you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.