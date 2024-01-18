Clive Owen talks reinventing classic Humphrey Bogart role in 'Monsieur Spade'

Owen shares how he was inspired by Bogart’s original performance in “The Maltese Falcon,” the early career advice that stuck with him and why “Curb Your Enthusiasm” was a career highlight for him.

January 18, 2024

