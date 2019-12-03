Transcript for Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson on cystic fibrosis awareness

Sprouse is creating fireworks on the big screen with Haley Lu Richardson in the powerful, romantic new movie that puts a new twist on forbidden love called, "Five feet apart." Please welcome, Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson. ?????? Hi. How are you? I just said to him, you don't have to kiss everybody. Oh, yes, you can. Yes, you can. Uninvited. She's pregnant. I'm fat. We don't have mobility on these chairs. Haley, I'm so sorry. We were talking about "The I didn't realize we might have spoiled last night for you. I was bummed. I heard said good-bye to the two other women. And I -- Apologies. I was really sad. Because I really liked Hannah. It wasn't true love. Cole. You're both busy. You also play jughead on "Riverdale." But I know you, from "The suite life of Zack and Cody" with your twin brother, Dylan. You look different. I don't know which one I am in that picture. You mean there's two of you? He is a twin brother. Quickly, advice. Pregnant with twins. How much do you love being a twin? What tips can you give me? Any? After a certain point, they raise themselves. Please, please, please, please, do not be the mother that dresses them the same. Okay. That's good. On behalf of twins everywhere. Did that happen for you? Yes. That was part of the routine for a me. You mean you're your own person? Which one is -- You're that one. A little scrawnier? I don't know. I'm pretty sure that is young Guy Fieri there. Did she stop at the time you hit 22? Yeah, when we wept to college, we finally stopped. It was overalls and sailor outfits for far too long. See, that empathy is a problem. I know. At least it's a boy and a girl. Abby is corny as hell. What's the point of having twins then? Haley, we have the most important thing in common. How do you not? You're going to have twins. I'm sorry. She's going to do it any way. We have the most important thing in common of all things. We're both from Phoenix. Ride hard for Arizona. What is your favorite thing about being from Arizona? And I asked to ask this question? I love Arizona. Thank you! Because Arizona is so cool. And it looks like Mars. Yes, it does. Sedona the coolest place in the world. You feel like a Martian when you're there. Because it look like Mars. Thank you for'sing that question for me. I always want people from Arizona to know that we love and respect them. All right, Haley. You posed for the cutest picture of you and your fiance, Brett. You followed up with two more and we're showing them because we need to understand what's happening this. Yes. So that's one picture. That's two pictures. Who is that? Her fiance. That's a thing. That's pretty impressive suction power. I think he's only with me because of my cheeks. For real. I mean, like, he loves cheeks. He used to have one of those, like, dogs, what sit called, a French mastiff with the sag by the cheeks. He did that with his dog. He said when he saw me, I reminded him of his dogs. Love at first sight. You got engaged last year. You flipped the roles. Tell us about that. Yeah, I asked him to marry me. Aw. Yeah. Yeah. And I didn't do it. I wasn't like, oh, I'm going to be like this cool woman and like ask the guy. I didn't really plan it. I just -- like, it was this out of body experience. What did you say? Exactly snchblgt I said, do you want to marry me? But it was the -- place that we were at. What we were doing that was just bizarre. It wasn't row maptic. Where were you? Denny's. At this strip mall by our house. He was eating pizza. And reenacting a very bizarre shia labeouf interview. Bizarre guy. Very talented. I looked at him and asked him if he wanted to marry me. Did you have a ring? No. We did tie supple twigs from a bush nearby around our ring finger. Now my ring is engraved like a twig. Aw. Sweet. I like that. It's simple. It's a twig. Go well, you two star in a new film, which I saw, "Five feet apart." Prvegs sa. It's a beautiful movie. But it's an ug hi cry movie. Tell even what it's about. It's about two young patients with cystic fibrosis. And cystic fibrosis is a disease that requires you to stay at least six feet apart from other people with cystic fibrosis. And, by the nature of the kind of opposites attract, the two fall in love with one another. And end up kind of being the perfect people for each other at that period of time. It's ultimately a story about star-crossed hovers. And a set of rules at the they live within. But -- one of our mission statements was to really bring an wareness and representation to the cystic fibrosis community. An amazing movie. Ugly crew. We have a clip. Take a look. Do you have a death wish or something? My lungs are dust, okay. Can you -- just let me enjoy this view while I can. Do you know how lucky you are to be here? To be a part of this drug trial? How do you know about my drug trial? You've been asking about me? Ugh. If you don't care, then leave. Give your spot to someone else. Someone that wants it. That wants to live. Do you do comedy also? Huh? Do you do comedy also. You're naturally both very funny. We are? It's a very -- it's a very sweet love story, though. But it's a sad story. I'm just wondering if you do comedy. On -- on set we had to remain as respectful and professional as possible. That kind of levity wasn't there. But yeah, um -- But it was at times because when thing are so heavy, you kind of have to -- it's the natural thing. How it is with people with cf. First of all, they're kids and people first. Not defined by cf. And I think the fun times we had filming the movie are reflected in the movie, like make them look like actual teenagers. Which is -- And the other sad thing that I, I will bring up is that Luke Perry, your co-star at "Riverdale "Passed away last week at 52. The show is honoring him? I can't go too much in the spoilers of it. We have dedicated some of the episodes to him. I'm sure you had met him at one We did. He's been on the show. A sweet, adorable guy. Very well loved. The whole world is mourning his passing. He was one of those guys that would rather have us all laughing about his great stories than mourning for too long. But out of respect for the privacy of his family, yeah. Will you come back? We adore you. So do all the young women that showed up toud.

