Transcript for Connie Britton discusses new movie ‘Joe Bell’ and filming ‘The White Lotus’ in Hawaii

Are you in the Lo? The magnificent Connie Britton is all over the map lately filming her series "The white lotus" in Hawaii and playing an Oregon mom in the new movie "Joe bell," the true story of how a teenage boy's tragic suicide sent his father on a nationwide journey to honor his son and find himself. Take a look. Keep walking. Keep walking. Don't come home. Don't come home until you figure out whatever it is that you need to figure out. I really hope that's not just you being some Facebook celebrity and getting your pictures taken with people. Are you walking for Jadin, Joe? If you're walking for Jadin, then he'll let you know when it's time to come home. Please welcome back Connie Britton. Joy has the first question. Hi, Connie. So nice to see you again. Hi, joy. Nice to see you again too. So, Connie, we were talking yesterday in hot topics about Valerie bertinelli who is fighting back against these Twitter trolls who shamed her for gaining weight. She was so upset about it, you know. You played strong female characters. You were in shows like "Fiday night lights." You say you made it your goal to counter act what women were supposed to look like on screen. A skinny body seems on top of the list. How are you doing this? Well, you know, I just -- I feel like my great joy in the opportunity I've had over the years is to depict women in very authentic ways, as close to the way we really are as I can, depending on what the role is. As I personally get older, as we all do, you know, I'm feeling the effects of that. I'm doing it in front of the camera. I have all the impact of Hollywood and, you know, this social media thing I try to stay away from as much as possible. You know, I just feel like, if I can continue to convey the idea that we are our authentic selves, our most beautiful selves and whatever that looks like, and the more we can do to explore what that is individually as women, the more powerful we'll be and I think the happier we'll be. A lot of that has to do with blocking out the outside noise. That takes away from what our true voice is. I keep trying to do that. Yeah, it's not easy. I keep having -- people lately are like, you know what I love about you, I love that you're not doing anything to your face. I'm like I think that's a compliment. I love that you're just letting yourself age. That is just amazing. Good for you. I'm like thank you, I think. The world needs to stop acting like women aging is an act of bravery. It's just what happens. It's what happens. I think it's so toxic that people talk that way to women. That's just me. They do it our whole lives. It just takes on different forms. It's true. Whatever decade you're in. Also, you're one of the most beautiful women in the world. If people are saying that crap to you, imagine what the rest of us feel. Your new movie "Joe bell" is based on the true story of an Oregon dad, played by mark Wahlberg, who walks across the country to raise awareness about bullying after his 15-year-old son Jadin, who was gay, commits suicide. You say the film teaches us how to be better allies. How so and how did you approach playing Jadin's mom Lola? What I love about this film is it's really about redemption and what the film shows is people who have genuine misunderstanding about their own son and the fact that he's gay and the community doesn't accept him and he's bullied and even his own father doesn't understand. So we get to go on that journey in the film and watch through his father's eyes, Joe bell, played by Mark Wahlberg, we get to watch him start to understand and discover and educate himself and not be afraid of who his son was authentically. I think by audiences being able to see that and experience it on this beautiful journey and the story telling in this film, my hope is that we'll open a lot of people's eyes and create a lot more understanding for people who just don't know any better. Opening their eyes and hopefully their hearts as well. Thank you for doing this film. Telling these stories is so important because there are kids like that across this country watching right now. You're also starring in a new HBO limited series called "The white lotus," a social satire about the darker side of a group of wealthy vacationers and staff at a tropical resort. You shot the series in Hawaii during the pandemic, which is not the worst place in the world to be holed up. What was that like? Well, it was -- I mean, it was fantastic. We all felt a little bit -- well, a lot spoiled/guilty. It was really right in the midst of the pandemic and, you know, really everybody had been locked down. We had all been locked down. In fact, in maui at the four seasons we were also locked down. If there was ever an opportunity for the four seasons in maui to be like, you know -- to be on lockdown, that was it. It was just so beautiful and we felt really fortunate and the cast really bonded. The scripts are fantastic. Mike white wrote and directed it. He's just an incredible voice and a very astute observer of human behavior. I think audiences are really going to love this show. It's funny. It's biting. It's jarring. It's a little too recognizable. Yeah, it's fun. The show is actually great. I've watched it. It's all those things. Thank you. I want to ask you this, this past year was a difficult one for a lot of people, not only because of the pandemic, of course, but because of the racial reckoning going on in our country. You adopted your son from Ethiopia ten years ago. What has your experience been raising a black son during this time? What kinds of conversations have you been having with him? Well, it's been complicated and painful as I think it's been for everybody, and for different reasons and in different ways. For me I am going through my own reckoning of the privilege that I've been raised with and in and grown up in and have been able to create my life in. At the same time I'm raising a black boy in America. At the end of the day he's my I will fight to the end for him and so we -- you know, for me I have to learn as much as I can, educate him as much as I can about, not only where he's from and who he is and we've done that from day one, but also, you know, help him understand what's happening in the world. Yeah. It takes a little bit of time to do it. We're all having these conversations with our sons, be they black or white or native American because all of our sons have to be aware of how we treat each other. Our thanks to you Connie Britton. It's a joy to have you here. "Joe bell" will be in theaters July 23rd, and you can catch "The white lotus" Sunday nights on HBO.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.