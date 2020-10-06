Transcript for Controversy over ‘Gone With the Wind’ removal

Welcome back. The nationwide protests are making the entertainment industry once again rethink their programming. So HBO max announced that they're pulling "Gone with the wind" until they can find a way to put it in historical context, and paramount canceled "Cops" over racist associations. Personally I think if you put things in a historical context -- because if you start pulling every film, you're going to have to pull "Coffee." You're going to have to pull off the black exploitation movies because they're not depicting us the right way. That's a very long list of films. If you put, before you show the film, listen. This was shot when things were different, and we don't, you know, we don't do this anymore, that's what -- you have to put something in context, and I think "Cops," I mean, if you balanced the people you arrest -- if you arrested everybody, and you make it widespread, if you arrest white people, brown people, and everybody's getting arrested, you can keep "Cops." It's a whole bunch of black people all the time. I'm just saying. Mm-hmm. Yeah. What do you make of this? What do you make of this, sunny? Well, we have had this discussion many times before, and, you know, my biggest concern right now isn't the availability of "Gone with the wind" on HBO, but a spokesperson for HBO max has explained that the film is going to return to HBO max along with additional content to provide that context that you just described because the movie does in a sense, you know, glorify the confederacy and the antebellum south, and it doesn't provide the true horrors of slavery, and they're going to do what you suggest. Nobody is in favor of censorship, and someone like Megyn Kelly spent all morning tweeting about this. I would like to see that same energy from people on the right rather than talking about this issue, talking about the voter suppression that happened yesterday in Georgia, talking about the 112,000 Americans that are still dead from covid, you know, discussing things like that rather than putting "Gone with the wind" in context. I think this is much to do about I think this is a big distraction, and again, it's a discussion we have had so many times before. Yeah. Joy, what's your take on this? Well to me, censorship is like a lazy way to go, like, sunny's basically saying the the same thing I think. So we get rid of "Gone with the wind." Does that solve the problem with racism? I don't think so, and let me just make a distinction between "Gone with the wind," and "Cops." "Gone with the wind" is completely fiction based on Margaret Mitchell's novel. Clark gable is in it, Vivian Lee. A British woman is playing a southern belle. The whole thing is all made up. Right. "Cops" is supposedly a reality show, kind of a docudrama, and it's dangerous to portray them that way. Right. As you said, whoopi, you can't really do it to everything. I'm thinking of "Downton abbey." Do you believe the upstairs people were kind to the downstairs? Let's have a party with the downstairs people this week. It's a bunch of baloney, but they presented it that way, and made these rich people look good, but it's a bunch of baloney, the whole thing. Let's enjoy the fictionalizing of it as an escapist thing. That's how I see it. Meghan, do you agree with the networks on this or -- okay. You, Meghan, how are you looking at this? Yeah. I mean, I guess I should apologize that we're doing this topic because it was my doing. I was on Twitter last night, and it was a conversation that's been trending, and I actually just thought it would be interesting to talk to you, whoopi, because you're an academy award winner. I believe only the second black academy award winner after hatty Mcdaniel who won an Oscar, and it's important to talk about censorship in film and books right now because we need to talk about what's appropriate and what's not. We have had conversations like this on the show I believe. Joy, you and I talked about "Breakfast at Tiffany's," and the portrayal of asian-americans and it's viewed as one of the most racist portrayals in all of film history, and I think it's an interesting conversation about what we are going to show. I'm going to become a mother I'm thinking about what kind of art and cinema I'm going to be showing my future child, and if I were going to show them "Gone with the wind," I would have to have a serious conversation that this is a fantastical fictionalized version of the south at this time that was wrecked with slavery in world so I think when we're talking about movies like "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "Driving miss Daisy," it's interesting to think about how we're going to view art during the historical lens we are in right now, that so many people are open, trying to have conversations. I did grow up watching "Gone with the wind," and I do view it a little differently, and I would like to know what it means for people who are friends of Hattie Mcdaniel if it's removed and I know this seems like a trite and stupid conversation to some of you, but I was interested in it. So it's my fault this is a topic today. No worries. No worries. Here's what I can tell you is probably what you will tell your child is what I tell my kids when we turn on movies, and it takes place in New York, and there are no people of color. Yeah. Or it takes place, you know, anywhere, and there are no people of color. No Asian people, no brown people, no nothing. You always have to say, cartoons are the same way by the way. These were shot at a different time when people didn't realize how bad it was not to have actual people who might live in the city moving around in the cities. I try to make sure that I can explain to people that there's a whole history where people are not represented, and so we have to say, we're trying to do better now, but these were great movies. It's just -- they weren't as enlightened as we are now. That's how I handle everything, and, you know, we're four very enlightened women, and so we can all look at each other and say, that's right, and we'll be right

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.