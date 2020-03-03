Transcript for Dan Abrams discusses US handling of coronavirus

I could talk about this all coronavirus is on everyone's mind even on super Tuesday. We have had a whistle-blower come forward today alleging that the employees had improper training and gear. Yep. We heard the CDC initially had some faulty test kits. People are really scared. What strikes you the most about the situation? The protocols matter, right? I have had people say to me and call on my radio show, and what are we going to learn more from wash our hands? What else are we going to be able to do? The answer is there are protocols that matter that can actually prevent it from spreading. Like? I want information. What do you mean like how they deal with it. How they contain it, et cetera. How they deal with it in hospitals, what they're wearing. All this stuff matters. I want information as someone who's sitting here and we're all googling. I rode the subway and it was half empty. I'm thinking, am I an idiot? I'm googling it. Am I an idiot for riding the subway? The answer was, you're an idiot, but not for riding the subway. The masks on and everything. They're doing all kinds of things. They're washing the subway cars down now. Yep. In New York, which is kind of fantastic. Right? Finally. Crazy. The other day a reporter asked Mike pence who is in charge of this whole thing, god help us. They asked him, would you take your kids to Disney world? He wouldn't answer the question. He wouldn't? He would not answer the question, yes or no, and I don't trust that. I would like someone to give us a straight answer. That's weird. Look at it. That's the problem with sort of the sense that Mike pence is there to contain information. I think a task force is great, right? I think it's fine to have economic leaders on that task force as well, but when there's the sense that the goal is to restrict information -- Yes. -- That makes me a little nervous. Why would they want to do They want to make sure -- it's legitimate to say they don't want people to panic. The media tends so sensationalize things. That's not true. Katrina and sandy were terrible. Comparatively to the number of people. My point is we tend to sensationalize, but you know what? That's okay. It's okay if the answer is, it only hit 10%, and we saved 10% of these people. It didn't hit 100% of people. That's okay to do that, to warn people, for the media to say, hey. Look. This is a big deal, and as a result we're sitting here with purell. It's not okay to filter information to save the stock market, right? Exactly. I don't think we have enough information to say yet is the administration doing a good job or not? I don't think president trump should have minimized the virus. It was a huge mistake on his part. Saying everyone who has it is fine. That wasn't smart for him to do, but we have to withhold judgment yet on how they're dealing with it as a whole. If they start saying 13,000 people died in Italy or they say 25,000 people died here in a day or in a couple of days, you know, that's when you start to say, what the hell? What is going on, but we are -- as somebody pointed out to us, we're in 2020 right now. There are a lot of things that we can do that we can be in charge of doing. So it's a great thing, but the

