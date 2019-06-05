Transcript for Dan Crenshaw says Ilhan Omar's 9/11 comments 'clearly was not taken out of context'

Congressman, like me you have been a vocal critic of democratic congresswoman ilhan OMAR for saying "Some people did something on 9/11." Why do you think Democrats are reluctant to call her out? Unfortunately we're playing a team sport today. I think you're seeing the Democrats have the same issues play out and they're not sure how to handle it. I would be remiss if I didn't bring up the fact that she's a new congresswoman. On the right what we have is the president of the United States in charlottesville saying there are good people on both sides and people are yelling Jews will not replace us. He also said I'm definitely not referring to white nationalists. Why do you apologize for him? You have to listen to what he says. It was in a statement two days late. No, it wasn't. I don't think it matters. I think bigotry and -- I agree with you. You and I on the same page today. Some would say your comments were taken out of context. I would ask -- Can I say something? Unless she's referring to something other than 9/11 -- It was that all muslims civil rights were taken away. Unless you're referring to a different event, then it was not taking out of context. I don't think she's apologized either. Didn't bush also say these people that took these buildings down and no one objected it to it being framed in that way. It seems like ilhan OMAR -- It was dismissive in words. I want to point something out. This is a conversation I've been a part of with y'all. One of the things we've never had before is a Muslim congresswoman. So her feelings about Israel may not be the same as ours. So we have to listen so we understand why people feel the way they feel. This is a new -- this is the United States as we said -- yes I know hard wrap. This is the United States as we say we want it. I can't finish. Here's what I would say about that, yes, everybody has the right to say how they feel -- I'm sorry we have a hard out. I feel bad about this. Our thanks to congressman Dan

