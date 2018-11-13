Transcript for Democrat Kyrsten Sinema makes history in Arizona

And, you know, Kirsten Sinema has reason to celebrate because she just became the first democratic senator of Arizona elected and she said it's not just a victory for Arizona and she also knows she has some huge shoes to fill. Take a look. Arizona rented what has become far too common in our country. Name-calling, petty, personal attacks and doing and saying whatever it takes just to get elected. It's dangerous, and it lessens who we are as a country. Senator McCain is irreplaceable, but his example will guide our next steps forward. He taught us to always assume the best in others, to seek compromise instead of sowing division and to always put country ahead of party. You know? Wow. I mean, the Democrat is revoking the Republican name. It's the Republican name that's the barrier, the height of where we have to start. This is interesting for a lot of different reasons and I'm so excited who I finally know who any senator is. The first woman senator from Arizona. First Democrat since 1976, since before I was born in Arizona. It's really interesting. She is the first openly bisexual senator ever. Was that part of the campaign? Openly. And religious. She ran in congress, and she was very far left and moderated. She came out supporting sending troops to the border. She wasn't supportive of president trump, but wouldn't knock his supporters. Running against Martha mcsally, and what's interesting about her, is after she won the primary, she went with president trump and signed the defense bill which was named in honor of my father and refused to say my father's name. To say it didn't go over well with me and many arizonans is putting it nicely. It was close for a lot of reasons, but I hope she continues -- kyrstey Sinema as the moderate Democrat she ran on. It's a good day in Arizona and I'm touched she decided to invoke my father. Well, yeah. Because, you know, you can't talk about Arizona without talking about your dad, and that bar and very, very high. Arizona is now purple which is fascinating as well, ands the it's not full trump country. I think people sometimes think Arizona is full trump. He only won by 3%, and my father won by 14 points. It's an independent, civically-minded group of arizonans who take their right to vote very seriously and I think going forward into the general, if you think Arizona is locked and loaded for trump, be wary. This is a sign. The woman took her oath of all of a sudden not on the bible, but on the constitution. There you go. Also 2.1 million Latinos live in Arizona. Yes. A lot of them came out to vote and this is a very different demographic and I think Sinema's campaign was smart in coming out and reaching to the Latino community because that's a big part of Z. -- Arizona. That's a great point. A third of the demographic in Arizona are Latino. There is not a demographic trend today that benefits the Republican party. It doesn't look like the trump rallies and what happened in Arizona should be a lesson going forward. You have to represent the changing demographics. Is that what they keep wanting to stop the vote count? They're having trouble winning? Let's talk about that. I wanted to point out though also -- Fought well done by Martha mcsally. The first time, two women running for senate. It's historical. She was a woman, the rival, who you are talking about sending a very gracious concession speech as well. With her dog. I think one of the things that we may be seeing is a B.S. Fatigue. I think people may not appreciate the name-calling -- I think people are just getting tired of it and because nothing is getting done and people are just going, let's move forward. So congratulations. I hope that -- I hope it is a good time for the folks in Arizona because it's going to be brand-new. Selfishly, I would love to have Kyrsten on the show. Come on. We'll be right back.

