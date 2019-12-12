Transcript for Donald Trump mocks Greta Thunberg on Twitter

Trump is not happy that "Time" magazine chose Greta Thunberg for their person of the year. There's a lot of Greta fans. This is his tweet, so Greta must work on her anger management problem. Hello. Look in the mirror, and then go to a good old-fashioned movie with a friend. Chill, Greta. Chill. I don't know what he's so mad he has made plenty of covers. This was one of the famous ones he was on. So let's be real, okay? He's just jealous it's not him, okay? He's particularly sensitive about "Time." Do you remember it came out that he had -- The fake cover. He had five fake covers in his golf course resort. We know something about trump, that is something he's incredibly sensitive about, media coverage, being on the cover. I don't put a lot of clout into the "Time" person of the year. I want it to be the whistle-blower. I think it's a more timely choice. It's hard for me to talk about Greta Thunberg because she's 16, and I don't believe in attacking underaged people. I disagree with her, and I think everyone knows how I feel about climate change and religion on the left, but I don't agree with attacking her as I don't agree with attacking Barron trump. Why is Melania? The lawyer or historian. The lawyer. That's my problem. I did not think it was appropriate for Barron's name to be used as a pun, and I don't think it's appropriate for the president to go after a teenager who has asperger's, and I would like to see the same kind of energy and verve in which she used for her son, and we know that, you know, her platform, and she has a platform like many first ladies, and hers is be best in terms of social media bullying. She's married to the bully in chief. I would like to see that same kind of energy. I would say to Donald Trump, green is not a good color. It clashes with Orange. I like that "Time" magazine named the public servants we have seen testifying in the hearing as guardians of the year. It named Marie yovanovitch, ambassador William Taylor, lieutenant colonel Alexander vindman, the unidentified whistle-blower, Fiona hill, and so it did pay homage to those The good guys are struggling to be heard. I just didn't think she earned it in the same way that the whistle-blower did when it comes to influence this year. All right. That's what it's supposed to do. It's been a polariing -- It's an American situation. She's really global. So she has more influence in a way than the whistle-blower because everybody breathes the I don't agree with her as a choice, and I also think if you are 16, this is a -- is this peak for her? What comes next? This is a high, high bar for her. She's smart. She's really smart. I'm not saying she's not smart, but the media will get her at a level, and I don't know how you can live up when you are 17 when you are already person of the year. It requires a face, a she's the face of climate change. Okay. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.