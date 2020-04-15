Transcript for Dr. Deborah Birx on the importance of COVID-19 testing

Yes. Dr. Birx, we know that there is a lack of tests in this country, and a lack of testing. Apparently I think to date, only about 1% of Americans have been tested for the coronavirus. Why is there such a lack of tests and how can you make any recommendations really without all the data? So we have been expanding testing at a log rhythmic rate over the last four weeks. We have gone from about 20,000 a day to about 120,000 a day, and I think every day we're expanding testing. Right now we have additional testing capacity in this country, and tests available throughout the country. What we're trying to do right now is match the platform with the test with the outbreak and with the states to work in a cooperative manner so that commercial laboratories or other hospitals that have openings to be able to do more tests will instantaneously be able to know who additionally needs to be tested. Bringing that data together in a new way. So Dr. Birx, I want to talk about something you said in the previous segment. I'm quoting you. You said, I see how it can go from just a few cases to many cases. So my question is, how can the administration even think of opening up areas with just a few cases if that's a fact? There are now seven states that haven't issued any stay-at-home, you know, rules. So how can you even enforce it if there are just a few cases that will go into more cases, and they won't enforce the few cases? We're just going to be back to where we started from, it seems to me. Okay. I don't want to get really wonky, but what has happened is we have been able to stand up our surveillance systems. We're through the blue season. So we're able to use our respiratory disease surveillance systems that we used throughout the winter, and so now we have ready alerts available through emergency rooms and hospitals so that we can get early warning signals which we didn't have in the middle of the flu season because you couldn't see the covid infections underneath what we were having right then as a flu-b outbreak, and we now have sentinel surveillance systems up and running, and if you go to the CDC website, you can see them. Matching that with our testing capacity, we can see states, and if you go on the CDC site, that have really not had any respiratory or significant respiratory diseases and therefore don't have covid-19 circulating. Hello, doctor. It's Meghan. We talked about here at "The view" many times how African-Americans are contracting and dying from this virus at higher numbers than anyone else. It's really hard for all of us to watch an entire population in the country get sicker and die than other populations. I have said that I think that we should be sending in medical care in different communities, possibly FEMA who don't have the same access to health care as say, "The view" hosts do. Do you agree with that, and what can we do to implement, you know, more structure for these communities who don't have the same access others do? I think it's a really great question, and I think we can see how this virus moves through populations and particularly through metropopulations and particularly vulnerable populations. We have seen this with disease after disease, and pandemic after pandemic. There are always vulnerable groups in every pandemic, and this is a particularly vulnerable group, and I wanted everyone to see what we were seeing overseas even though it was very early, if you had pre-existing conditions, you were particularly at an increased risk, and I want to thank the millennials that helped get the message out to protect their parents and still there's a lot of disease in our young, and our 20s, 30s and 40-year-olds who have pre-existing conditions, and we have to as a community, really ensure that health care is delivered there. That's why we work very closely with public hospitals to make sure the public hospitals had the supplies they need. Sometimes their supply train is not as robust as the public hospitals. Attention to these details will save more lives and we're trying to attend city by city.

