Christen press! Megan rapinoe ! It cannot be understated greatness of this team, the talent, the love, everything that goes into it, the support staff, as they talked about, the coaching staff led by none other than by coach Jill Ellis. Thank you so much. He's making me taller, that's a good thing. Cool. I want to thank the mayor, the mayor's office, all the police and extra personnel that helped to put this on, and to you guys, thank you for showing up again. I'm not going to lie, when we were going to France, we were hoping we would have fans show up, you were terrific. I know that these guys are an inspiration, I want to give a shout out to 2 World War veterans that were inspirations for us, Pete Dupree and Steve Milner cough -- milnekoff. Part of it was to play for them, we knew we wouldn't be here without their contributions to our country, so thank you to them. To my staff, no way in heck without that world-class staff would we get this done, I think you for all you do, you are the glue in this team, we could not and I could not have done this without you, thank you so much staff. -- I thank you. For this group, what a crazy ride, you are an incredibly talented group, you make our job look easy, thank you so much, and all the best, here we go. Thank you coach Jill Ellis, I have to tell you, after this, they are going to fly to the west coast and be honored at the espys tonight. But we are not going to leave until we hear from Megan rapinoe. Megan rapinoe! What's good, New York City? I see you right here, I see everyone in the distance as well, hello back there! This is crazy. This is absolutely insane. I'm such a loss for words, I will find them, don't worry. Ridiculous. First and foremost, my teammates, just a shout out to the teammates. Everybody, give them a clap. This group is so resilient, is so tough, has such a sense of humor, this is so great, nothing can phase this group. We have tea sipping, celebrations. We have pink hair, purple hair, tattoos and dreadlocks, white girls and black girls, and everything in between, street girls and gay girls! I couldn't be more proud to be a cocaptain with Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan, there is no other place they -- that I would rather be in, even in the presidential race. [ Applause ] I am busy, I'm sorry. To the coaching staff, the technical staff, to the medical staff, the support staff, massage therapists, videographers, and to the chef! To our security, media people, thank you so much, you make our jobs so easy, we don't have to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.