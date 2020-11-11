Transcript for Fauci estimates vaccine available by 2021

America just hit another all-time high of new covid cases, and President-Elect Biden wants everyone to prepare for a dark winter, but Dr. Anthony Fauci says he's hopeful he just saw the light at the end of tunnel. Take a look. We're talking April, by the end of April, I would think. These are just guesstimates. I would say in the first quarter, and we talked about this, Jake, and I discussed this in a prior interview, is we have a lot of people in this country that may not want to get vaxuated right away. That's why we were talking about it might take well into the second and third quarter to convince people to get vaccinate Ed if. When you heard this, joy, what was your reaction? I'm so excited. I'm so excited. I was really thinking this was going to be another two years or something, but now I'm, like, I'm going back to plau pilates. I'm going to get more Botox. I'm coming out, I want the world to know I'm happy. Good. What about you, sunny? How you doing? You feeling good too? Yeah. You know, I was definitely hopeful, especially going into the holidayon, you know, if you see that there's some light at the end of the tunnel, I think it makes the sacrifices that many of us are going to have to make this holiday season, social distancing, perhaps not seeing some of our elderly family members, you know, wearing masks, that kind of thing. I think it just makes it a little easier to have to sacrifice those things that we love in the short-term if we know right around the corner perhaps there's this vaccine, and we can to get back to normalcy. That made me feel much more comfortable about what's coming up in the holidays, and also I just want to say, you know, pfizer has said that they were not part of this operation or speed in terms of the development of the vaccine, and I think those people then THA don't trust the trump administration, that should give them a little more trust in the vaccine and ou know, development at least. So I think that's a positive also that's coming out of the news. Right. They're going to have to explain why they sold all that stock though, I think. What about you, Sara? What did you think when you heard this? I'm feeling a lot like joy right now. Heading into wintering we knew it was going to be harder and we were going to have to buckle down and take it more seriously, and on the heels of the year where that's all we have been doing, the mental health toll is, like, is there an end? Will this ever be normal again? It's easy to kind of give in to despair. Seeing this is like the light at the end of the tunnel. I can do holidays with families and everything they've asked me to do if we know it will eventually end. It's given me hope and purpose, and I've seen the studies with CDC guidelines with masks are reassuring. So far we thought it was about passing the virus. Now we're saying it can protect you from contracting the virus. Even if we had a 15% increase in mask wearing throughout the U.S., we could save about $1 trillion in economic losses. Right. So there's just a lot of numbers coming out right now that are making me feel lighter. Right. So I'm CING out with joy. Good. All right. What about you, Ana? You don't even understand. I bolted out of bed in a panic I was, like, oh my god. Joe Biden is president and there's a vaccine. I have got to get out of these yesterday for the first time in ten months, I ate a salad and went to a pilates class. Let me tell you. Everything hurts right now. The only thing that doesn't hurt is blinking. I'm right there with joy. It's time. Good times are here. I can see clearly now the, you know, rain is gone. Right. Well, here's my hope. I hope that he's right. He's saying around April and I hope that that's correct. I hope there's no other weird stuff coming out. It made me nervous when I saw they sold -- the that the head of the company sold all this stock. At the same time he was telling people it was 90% there. So that made me uncomfortable, but I'm -- Why? I'm glad that there's at least a lot -- I'm sorry? Why sell it? That doesn't make any sense. Why not -- why not hold onto it now? It's going to go up. I don't understand the stock market. I don't know. The whole thing made me uncomfortable. The fact that happened, I didn't like that, but listen. When Fauci's happy, I'm happy. When I see him smile, I kind of crack a smile too. I'm not going to pilates right now. I'm not going to lie to you. This behind is going into 2022.

