This morning before we went on the air, the house judiciary committee made history by approving the articles of impeachment against trump. Not so fast. The community voted right down party line, giving Democrats the edge 23-17. Last night, chairman Nadler abruptly postponed the vote until morning. Did he want people to see Republicans vote in the light of day for the history books? I think so. I think so. It was a 14-hour hearing yesterday, and it just -- it was kind of shocking to me because the Republicans kept on putting these amendment after amendment and saying the same thing after the same thing, and I was surprised at the show of it all. I wonder if they think that hunter Biden is the one getting impeached. Are you surprised by it though? I was surprised by that. We were in D.C., and everything is a spectacle. How can I win this political argument even if I put what's in the best interest of the country second? It doesn't matter anymore, and time and time again, you watch these hearings, and you're tired of it. You're tired of it. I justified in front of congress and the judiciary committee, and I was telling Abby I was so shocked at the vitriol and the screaming. Would they do that if the cameras were off, if the doors were closed? I don't think they would. When she testified, the cameras were kind of off. Only the political junkies were watching, and it's now taking rein. The hunter Biden thing, there is a legitimate issue there. I think that Joe Biden is going to have to answer that, and it doesn't pass the smell test. What I saw yesterday in that committee hearing, what we saw yesterday brought up Matt Gaetz was really a low, low moment. It was shameful and personal. We'll show the clip. And I think it was -- we have a clip, so we'll see it so you can enjoy it. I don't want to make light of anybody's substance abuse issues. I know president's working real hard to solve those throughout the country, but it's a little hard to believe that burisma hired hunter Biden to resolve their international disputes when he could not resolve his own dispute with hertz rental car with leaving cocaine and a crack pipe in the car. The pot calling the kettle black is not something we should do. I don't know -- I don't know what members, if any, have had any problems with substance abuse, been busted in DUI, I don't know, but if I did, I wouldn't raise it. Let the record show that Gaetz as you arrested for suspicion of DUI after he refused a breathalyzer test. His father happens to be a state senator in Florida, and I wonder if that had anything to do with the charges being dropped. He was a highly respected senator. 16 speeding tickets. 16. It's no secret. Wow. There are huge signs on the highways in Florida with his booking picture on it from the DUI. This is not about Matt Gaetz and there's very few families in the United States who have not been touched by substance abuse, and have not suffered. There's a lot of families this Christmas that will not have a member because they have had to bury them because of the consequences of substance abuse. If you are bringing it up in that committee hearing, you are making light of it, and you're using it to attack and distract and shame on you. Shame on all of them. I also just don't -- it has nothing to do with the point at hand. I think it's the holidays and there's a lot of shaming that goes on with addictions in general. Hunter Biden has been very open and painfully open about what he has done. Matt Gaetz, I don't know anything about his personal life other than what you can find. I hate all of it. People screw up and make mistakes. This country is being savaged by opioid addiction. It runs in my family. We have felt shame about it in the past, and when you are discussing things as serious as impeachment and the abuse of power for a president of the United States of America, Democrats and Republicans, I implore you during the holidays specifically to be more kind to one another when it comes to something as serious as having an opioid addiction or a DUI. That was thrown out by both sides. I think that Biden himself -- I really see him as a very viable candidate, Joe Biden still. I think most people do. We'll talk about Britain in a minute and how that reflected that, but I think he needs to go out there and really shame them and play the -- not victim card, but the aggrieved father car. He has lost two children, Joe Biden has. He has one son left, and these shameless people are attacking his son. The one boy that he loves still that he has to go home to at night. That is the real truth of the situation, and I don't understand -- The burisma connections is valid though. What is not valid is bringing up his addiction issues. The burisma thing is nepotism and let's just call it what it is. It's nepotism, and if you are going to talk about nepotism, look at trump's family. It's all over the white house. Yeah. It's in the very white house. That's the problem. That's what Joe Biden should be doing. Talking about nepotism in Washington. If you cleared the decks of everybody who was employed in the lobbyist, of every child or spouse, there would be no lobbyists left. How many did I say? 18 speeding tickets. Tickets. And Ivanka Trump after taking a role in the white house got all of these Chinese patents for things she had been begging to get before getting into the white house. Nobody wants to talk about that. I don't know why. I think Joe Biden is the one person that's running that can do it, and do it effectively because he -- he connects with people's hearts at home, and he has a good story. I don't think he has done a strong enough job. I don't think it's playing the card. I think that his real and raw pay he's experienced, but I think play the card politically, it's not why people love him. People love him because he's actually honest and open and raw about things that are very difficult and hard to talk Think of a better phrase. Just continue to be the uncle Joe we all love and find so candid in speaking about pain that many Americans, especially during the holidays have experienced, myself included. I agree with you. He should be doing it more. He should. I hope he does, but he doesn't always -- It's not a card. I really think he should, you know, take the opportunity to announce a very wide anti-nepotism effort in Yeah. Let's see how many congress people are for, you know, not having family members take advantage of their name. We have to admit there was nepotism too. He should. He does. When we come back, is the

