Transcript for Gretchen Whitmer reacts to Gov. Ralph Northam being potential target in kidnapping

Joy? So, governor, it just came through about a half hour ago that the same guys who were plotting to kidnap you also discussed kidnapping governor Ralph Northam of Virginia. This was a big plan I have a feeling, bigger than we know. What do you have to say about that? Well, I think in this moment in American politics it's so crucial that people of goodwill on both sides of the aisle stand up and call this out and call it what it is and examine their own behavior and ask have I done anything to contribute to this. Giving domestic terror groups credibility or giving them space or sending them messages of encouragement mean you're complicit. This is a moment in American history where we need to see leaders stand up for the right thing, right now. Lives are on the line. Whether it's around covid-19 or around domestic terror. That's why I'm so pleased to see Cindy McCain support Joe Biden for the reasons that character and the future of our country and ability to bring us together is so important for all of us. Let's talk about the election. Right now the polls are looking very good for Joe Biden who has a double digit national lead and at one point you were on a short list for vice president. How do you see this race playing out over the next three weeks? I can tell you that Joe Biden and kamala Harris are spending a lot of time here in Michigan. Doug Imhoff was here last night. Right now in Michigan you can vote. You can request an absentee ballot and fill it out and mail it in. We don't want people in long lines. We don't want people to congregate. We're in the middle of a pandemic. 8 points looks like a big lead. Here's what I know about Michigan, I won by over 400,000 votes. That's what an overwhelming victory looks like. If you're interested in getting involved, go to gretchenwhitmer.com and we'll get you educated on what's happening here. Governor, there are reports that armed militias plan on patrolling voting centers on election day and staff at polling sites are undergoing training sessions to prepare for these groups. How confident are you we can have a safe election day? Our secretary of state Joslin Benson is on the ball. She's an expert. Our attorney general Dana Nessel, the three of us are working closely together with relevant agencies and clerks. We'll make sure people are safe and every vote is counted. We never worried about that in the past and we'll make sure voters know they're safe to vote. However, as I just mentioned, they can vote early. If anyone has anxiety about congregating in the midst of a global pandemic or the conversation around their literal safety walking in, to cast that vote now is the best way to participate in democracy and stay safe doing it. Governor, I want to switch gears and talk about coronavirus if we may. Your state is seeing a rise, as we are seeing across the midwest. How concerned are you for a second wave or are you in the second wave now? Well, I'm very concerned. This supreme court decision that I mentioned that was on a slim majority vote and on a party line vote has created a lot of confusion, unnecessarily so. We have stepped up a lot of our efforts under other sources of authority trying to work with the legislature. It's been a challenge to put it lightly. We're going to continue to move forward and do everything we can to keep our covid numbers down. We had incredible success. Early on Michigan was the third highest number of covid cases and deaths. We're now 33rd. We know how to do this. Wearing a mask, being physically distant, washing our hands, this is how we stayed safe. As the temperatures drop and we go inside, that's when we're likely to see a second wave. That's how we'll continue to keep those numbers down and keep people safe. The confirmation hearing for Amy coney Barrett started yesterday. We watched a little bit of it. Democrats don't have the numbers to fight or appointment. There's not much they can do to stop her confirmation. Joe Biden said he isn't a fan of packing the court. That's interesting. He indicated that. They've been hocking him all week about it. He said he's not a plan. What do you think about that? First of all, is it an appropriate question to ask him? It's a moment that is a stark, harsh reminder that this election will impact everything from health care in Michigan -- 800,000 people have medical expansion thanks to the affordable healthcare act. It's going to impact our autonomy over our bodies, the lgbtq community. It will have ramifications for generations of Americans. That's why we have to vote. Right now over 1 million people have voted in Michigan. The fact we're well into this process means we should not have an appointment made now. We should let whoever wins on November 3rd make the appointment. I'm not persuading any of the Republicans in the U.S. Senate. I'll work my tail off here in Michigan to make sure future appointments, future actions and our able to codify these protections in Michigan happen. That's why every one of us has to see it's personal for us. Our thanks to governor Gretchen Whitmer. We'll be right back. We're glad to see you.

