Gretta Monahan Shines Light on Mental Health During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Three years after the lifestyle expert revealed her breast cancer diagnosis on “The View,” she joins Sara Haines to give an update on her health and share how she’s taking a swing back at cancer.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live