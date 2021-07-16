Transcript for Grieving parents of girl killed in terrorist attack still seek justice 20 years later

And on and on his 92001. At Palestinian suicide bomber blew up. It's borrow it pizza parlor in Jerusalem fifteen people were killed in a 130 others were injured. The attack was masterminded by the end when he was twenty year old I'll I'm time Mimi who is on the FBI's most wanted list and currently lives freely in Jordan. Some of the spiral victims were American men and with president by in. Meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan at the White House next week there have been renewed calls to act straight to Mimi and prosecute her here. Went to mean these American victims was a fifteen year old -- named Machi rocks her parents join me today from Jerusalem. Thank you so much for taking the time mr. and mrs. rock I really appreciate it I know this is a horrible. Eight you know thing to talk about I really appreciate your courage doing it first and foremost he tell me about marquee before she was killed while ocean like. She simply Sean. Her empathy. What is unique evening drew her to her youngest sibling who. City blind and severely brain damage from rare genetic. Syndrome. While she was much I don't heroin showed she was also trend. And we auction walked arm in arm ran outside. Sheen was warm and effusive width. Her entire channeling and her friends and reached down to schoolmates in many parallels special needs class which. Not yeah. Students and their special go. After orchestrating the attack that killed your daughter Tom Mimi was sentenced to sixteen life sentences. After serving just a few years she was released in a prisoner exchange with Hamas she said publicly that her only regret is that more Jews were not killed. What were you thinking when you first read that she would be released. We saw this coming and it was a horrible process. Your car accident in slow motion. The problem with everything about her release is that it wasn't deal done between government and the terrorist organization that never produces. Anything good been in her Trace her being part of the thousands and 27. The terrorists most of whom were actual killers. She was the one who headed a real stage presence she had been a journalist she had been in use rader. She'd written and use on Palestinian Arab televisions. On the night of the massacre. She wants till people it was new it was in the it was meeting that she. Go to suspect. She was smooth operated she's cylinders. Noting that she was going to get her freedom. In the name both Israel. Getting back soldiers being built to that purpose with five years as a hostage by the Hamas people. Excellent the whole process excellence we try to sledge to anyone who would listen but particularly to the Government of Israel it was during this. This is a catastrophic sick and one of the most catastrophic as that so was that the book. On how you do you week's terrorist organizations. When they come calling and make amends the well was written by prime minister at the time. And shut it which is that bronze to be being as young and hungry so escalation in his political career where he had to. Actually do the subject of regular best selling author into the exact opposite so we would have a say. I can only. It's not one not several of tuning his victims were American in that included a 31 year old named Judith green Bom who was pregnant. And another woman who was laughed and remains today. Two decades later in a permanent vegetative state. What do you see is America's responsibility here how should root we react to these acts of terror that are on foreign soil but not the last. Are affecting our own citizens. So I think a framework around this part of the discussion is about justice and know about terra. But the fact is that so many has being charged on the US slow and visit an American global. Says that some active terrorism that takes place outside of the United States has listed. And results in the deaths of American citizens. That kind of attack those notice. Produced. An entitlement on the part of the United States to go after the terrorists where it was terrorist maybe bring the terrorists by who collect croak. Into the United States and put the terrorists on trial. And that's the scenario that frankly resort we remain. There are some agonizing ceremonies agonized families in the story we're not the only runs we happen to know the appearance of the young woman you mentioned to his appearance on the child and pregnant with Koufos child. And we know the channel we of the young woman is being unconscious all the easiest twenty years she still unconscious to the and it's there's an enormous amount of agony and Connie. To go around. But no one's expecting too kind to be taken away. What we want to do is see justice. This woman faces US federal charges the charges of being laid according to the law. There's an extradition treaty with the Jordanians the Jordanians are obliged to tender a contract the only question they should ever be asking you is. If we put on the 4 o'clock plane that POK that's kind of question the Jordanians should have been asking. But that's not what's happened the Jordanians have been refusing down through all of these he has. During the shrub administration and then there were bipartisan calls notably from congressman Jerry Nadler and congressman Doug Collins demanding action on this very issue. Do you feel that anyone is actually taken up the cause today is continuing the by eight. And that's an easy Christian and the answer is nominates and includes the true but I was in the figures that you mention one Republican one yeah that they were leading Democrat. I don't really understand and I think I speak for trimming here is well. We're baffled by the way American politicians address this it's almost as if the whole dimension here all of justice. Has just been forgotten and all that we hear people talking about or in most cases just declining to talk about. He's well we have this delicate relationship. With the Jordanians the united site sends about one point eight billion dollars a year to Jordan. The king of Jordan is in Washington at this moment he's Kennedy meeting with multiple committees of the congress he's going to be meeting with. President Biden in the Oval Office in the few days time. And until this point no public statement is improving late in the night of the United States to the king who is the figure. The cheeks this awful awful woman a woman who he's fine is only because of the Jewish children machine couldn't. He keeps precise and out of the hands of the FBI who Manger one of their. It FBI's most wanted terrorists. She's free because no one wants to raise their voices. So at least trust we try to raise our voices while not losing our crew and try to persuade people. Regularly is upset as we are about what's things on to justice. We're both doing incredible job and I agree that is shameful. That America's response to this but if you could talk to president Biden. What would you say and that what does it mean to you to see your daughter's murderer. Alive well and treated as a national treasurer and a country that we as Americans fund extensively. Mount. I would tell him. Parent knows firsthand the agony of losing children. It happening child's murderer enjoy freedom. And titillation. Refuge. No outrage whatsoever from our government and states. Only deepens that paying exponentially. And I would say trick utilizing justice the swearing. Connector beaver and. I think from another hot and assign what Arlen already here. This woman has sent it to monster. And living free and shorten cutter and TV program TV program that had a bigger. Her footprints on the glow of the bigger audience than this one the we're on now. Speaking to Arabic speaking audiences in every country honest for five's US. Government of Jordan's famous. To the tight fists that it applies to its communications its TV stations its newspapers that the speech and public. And they never managed. To impose any kind of restrictions. On this woman so this she is the program sponsored by what's called in Jordan the Muslim Brotherhood but we know it bitterest comments. Sending a message of patrons and encouragement to two more acts of terrorism to five years she's still three she writes a column into a pan Arab newspaper. Every week she is fumbled famous than anybody. On this on this cool in this engineered. Something's seriously seriously wrong if the United States hasn't started yelling at the people involved and signing. These cannot stand. It's disgusting. I'm very very very sorry I can't imagine what you have done through mr. mrs. rock and are incredibly brave. To be speaking out and doing what you're doing I'm embarrassed. I I don't know what else to say other than I. We'll see it continue raising this issue I hope they both of you continue as while. It's just horrible and it's honestly deeply embarrassing as an American. That we haven't done more and that this woman is still alive and free and your daughter is not and you wanna thank you so much for joining us and sharing your story. You both incredibly brave and I'm grateful for your time today. You.

